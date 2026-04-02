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LPG Cylinder Price today, April 02: Check cooking gas rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and other major cities

LPG Cylinder Price today, April 02: Check cooking gas rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and other major cities

LPG Cylinder Price today, April 02: Check cooking gas rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and other major cities

LPG Cylinder Price today, April 02: Check cooking gas rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and other major cities

New Delhi: Amid the escalating West Asia conflict, State-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Wednesday made substantial revisions to prices of both aviation turbine fuel (ATF) and commercial LPG, with rates surging sharply — including a more-than-doubling in jet fuel prices — tracking a spike in global oil prices.

Prices of commercial LPG were hiked by Rs 195.50. A 19-kg commercial LPG now costs Rs 2,078.50 in Delhi, according to state-owned oil companies. Rates were last increased by Rs 114.5 per 19-kg cylinder on March 1. Domestic cooking gas LPG rates, which were last hiked by Rs 60 per 14.2-kg cylinder on March 7, remain unchanged. It costs Rs 913 per 14.2-kg cylinder in Delhi.

LPG Crisis, LPG Shortage, and LPG Supply Disruption are trending across social media platforms. Amid this LPG crisis, check cooking gas rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and other major cities. At present, the Domestic LPG (14.2 kg) cylinder price in Mumbai is Rs 912.50. Meanwhile, the cost of a domestic LPG (14.2 kg) cylinder in New Delhi is Rs 913.

LPG Cylinder Price Update: Today’s LPG Price in Indian Metro Cities and State Capitals

City Domestic (14.2 Kg) Change Commercial (19 Kg) Change New Delhi ₹913.00 0.00 ₹2,078.50 +194.00 Kolkata ₹939.00 0.00 ₹2,208.50 +220.00 Mumbai ₹912.50 0.00 ₹2,031.00 +195.00 Chennai ₹928.50 0.00 ₹2,246.50 +203.00 Gurgaon ₹921.50 0.00 ₹2,096.50 +195.00 Noida ₹910.50 0.00 ₹2,078.50 +194.00 Bangalore ₹915.50 0.00 ₹2,161.00 +203.00 Bhubaneswar ₹939.00 0.00 ₹2,245.00 +216.00 Chandigarh ₹922.50 0.00 ₹2,099.50 +195.00 Hyderabad ₹965.00 0.00 ₹2,320.50 +215.00 Jaipur ₹916.50 0.00 ₹2,106.00 +193.00 Lucknow ₹950.50 0.00 ₹2,201.00 +194.00 Patna ₹1,002.50 0.00 ₹2,353.50 +220.00 Thiruvananthapuram ₹922.00 0.00 ₹2,112.00 +200.00

LPG Cylinder Price Update: Today’s LPG Price in State Capitals

State Domestic (14.2 Kg) Change Commercial (19 Kg) Change Andaman & Nicobar ₹989.00 0.00 ₹2,496.50 +219.00 Andhra Pradesh ₹937.50 0.00 ₹2,244.50 +202.00 Arunachal Pradesh ₹978.50 0.00 ₹2,331.50 +220.00 Assam ₹962.00 0.00 ₹2,300.00 +220.00 Bihar ₹1,002.50 0.00 ₹2,353.50 +220.00 Chandigarh ₹922.50 0.00 ₹2,099.50 +195.00 Chhattisgarh ₹984.00 0.00 ₹2,299.50 +214.00 Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu ₹927.50 0.00 ₹2,062.00 +194.00 Delhi ₹913.00 0.00 ₹2,078.50 +194.00 Gujarat ₹920.50 0.00 ₹2,141.00 +195.00 Haryana ₹914.50 0.00 ₹2,081.50 +195.00 Himachal Pradesh ₹958.50 0.00 ₹2,191.50 +195.00 Jammu & Kashmir ₹964.50 0.00 ₹2,221.00 +195.00 Jharkhand ₹970.50 0.00 ₹2,258.00 +220.00 Karnataka ₹915.50 0.00 ₹2,161.00 +203.00 Kerala ₹922.00 0.00 ₹2,112.00 +200.00 Madhya Pradesh ₹918.50 0.00 ₹2,084.00 +195.00 Maharashtra ₹912.50 0.00 ₹2,031.00 +195.00 Manipur ₹1,064.50 0.00 ₹2,552.50 +220.00 Meghalaya ₹980.00 0.00 ₹2,331.00 +220.00 Mizoram ₹1,065.00 0.00 ₹2,551.00 +219.00 Nagaland ₹932.00 0.00 ₹2,182.50 +219.00 Odisha ₹939.00 0.00 ₹2,245.00 +216.00 Puducherry ₹925.00 0.00 ₹2,245.50 +203.00 Punjab ₹954.00 0.00 ₹2,185.00 +193.00 Rajasthan ₹916.50 0.00 ₹2,106.00 +193.00 Sikkim ₹1,065.50 0.00 ₹2,584.00 +220.00 Tamil Nadu ₹928.50 0.00 ₹2,246.50 +203.00 Telangana ₹965.00 0.00 ₹2,320.50 +215.00 Tripura ₹1,073.50 0.00 ₹2,565.50 +220.00 Uttar Pradesh ₹950.50 0.00 ₹2,201.00 +194.00 Uttarakhand ₹932.00 0.00 ₹2,131.50 +194.00 West Bengal ₹939.00 0.00 ₹2,208.50 +220.00

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chaired a special meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) at his residence to review the impact of the on-going West Asia conflict and assess measures to protect India’s economy, energy security, and citizens from its ripple effects.

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This was the second such high-level review meeting since the conflict erupted on February 28, 2026. The meeting focused on ensuring uninterrupted supply of essential commodities and mitigating challenges arising from disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global oil trade.

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