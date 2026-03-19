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LPG Cylinder price today March 19: How much domestic and commercial gas costs in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata

LPG Cylinder price today March 19: How much domestic and commercial gas costs in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata

LPG cylinder price today March 19: How much domestic and commercial gas costs in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata

India’s crude oil availability continues to be adequate while the LPG situation remains a concern amid the West Asia conflict, the government said on Wednesday. “Our crude availability is normal, and our refineries are operating at the optimal levels,” said Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary (Marketing & Oil Refinery), Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas at the inter-ministerial media briefing, reported news agency ANI.

Amid ongoing tensions in West Asia and rising concerns over energy supply, India’s Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has outlined a series of measures to accelerate the adoption of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) and expand city gas infrastructure across the country. As part of the push, the government has encouraged consumers, particularly commercial LPG users in major cities and urban areas, to switch to PNG.

LPG Gas cylinder running low? Check the step-by-step guide to book an LPG cylinder via phone, WhatsApp, SMS, in just few minutes

Several city gas distribution (CGD) entities are offering incentives to boost PNG adoption, as authorities seek to reduce dependence on conventional LPG supplies during a period of global uncertainty.In a communication on Monday, the Centre has requested state governments and Union Territories to expedite approvals and remove procedural bottlenecks for laying CGD pipelines. Alternate fuels such as kerosene and coal have been activated for certain sectors, including hospitality and restaurants, to ease pressure on LPG supplies.

LPG Crisis in India: Protests, Shops closed, Panic buying, and Long queues; Check photos

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In this article, check the LPG cylinder price today, March 19, domestic and commercial gas costs in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata.

LPG Cylinder price today, March 19: How much domestic and commercial gas costs in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata

City Domestic (14.2 Kg) Commercial (19 Kg) New Delhi ₹913.00 ₹1,884.50 Kolkata ₹939.00 ₹1,988.50 Mumbai ₹912.50 ₹1,836.00 Chennai ₹928.50 ₹2,043.50 Gurgaon ₹921.50 ₹1,901.50 Noida ₹910.50 ₹1,884.50 Bangalore ₹915.50 ₹1,958.00 Bhubaneswar ₹939.00 ₹2,029.00 Chandigarh ₹922.50 ₹1,904.50 Hyderabad ₹965.00 ₹2,105.50 Jaipur ₹916.50 ₹1,913.00 Lucknow ₹950.50 ₹2,007.00 Patna ₹1,002.50 ₹2,133.50 Thiruvananthapuram ₹922.00 ₹1,912.00

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