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LPG Cylinder Price today, March 26: Check cooking gas rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and other major cities

LPG Cylinder Price today, March 26: Check cooking gas rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and other major cities

LPG Cylinder Price today, March 26: Want to know the cooking gas rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and other major cities? Read below.

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LPG Price Today, March 26: Amid the ongoing tensions involving Iran, Israel, and the United States, there is significant buzz around LPG both in India and globally. LPG Crisis, LPG Shortage, and LPG supply disruption are some of the important topics that every citizen is questioning. Starting from kitchens to public spaces and even Parliament, LPG has become a major topic of discussion in today’s time. As things stand, you must remain informed and up-to-date about all things related to LPG. This report provides an update on current LPG prices and government action being carried out to assist with the shortage.

Earlier on Wednesday, State-owned oil companies stated there is no shortage of petrol, diesel, or LPG in the country, urging citizens not to believe rumours circulating on social media or resort to panic buying. Nation’s largest oil firm, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), has stated that “there is no shortage of petrol or diesel”, adding that its outlets are “well-stocked and fully operational”. In addition, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) termed reports of fuel shortages in certain areas “completely unfounded”, asserting that “there is no shortage of fuel across the nation”.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) also said there is “no shortage of petrol, diesel or LPG across the country”, with supplies remaining stable and stocks adequate. According to a PTI report, LPG is the most impacted by the war as the country relied on imports to meet 60 per cent of its demand. A majority of it came from the Gulf countries, from where supplies have been hit. This has led to government prioritising supplies to domestic household kitchens and curtailing usage by commercial establishments such as hotels and restaurants by at least half.

LPG Cylinder Price Update: Today’s LPG Price in Indian Metro Cities and State Capitals

City Domestic (14.2 Kg) Commercial (19 Kg) New Delhi ₹913.00 (+60.00) ₹1,884.50 (+144.00) Kolkata ₹939.00 (+60.00) ₹1,988.50 (+144.00) Mumbai ₹912.50 (+60.00) ₹1,836.00 (+144.00) Chennai ₹928.50 (+60.00) ₹2,043.50 (+144.00) Gurgaon ₹921.50 (+60.00) ₹1,901.50 (+144.00) Noida ₹910.50 (+60.00) ₹1,884.50 (+144.00) Bangalore ₹915.50 (+60.00) ₹1,958.00 (+144.00) Bhubaneswar ₹939.00 (+60.00) ₹2,029.00 (+144.00) Chandigarh ₹922.50 (+60.00) ₹1,904.50 (+144.00) Hyderabad ₹965.00 (+60.00) ₹2,105.50 (+144.00) Jaipur ₹916.50 (+60.00) ₹1,913.00 (+144.00) Lucknow ₹950.50 (+60.00) ₹2,007.00 (+144.00) Patna ₹1,002.50 (+60.00) ₹2,133.50 (+144.00) Thiruvananthapuram ₹922.00 (+60.00) ₹1,912.00 (+144.00)

LPG Cylinder Price Update: Today’s LPG Price State-wise

State / UT Domestic (14.2 Kg) Commercial (19 Kg) Andaman & Nicobar ₹989.00 (+60.00) ₹2,277.50 (+144.00) Andhra Pradesh ₹937.50 (+60.00) ₹2,042.50 (+144.00) Arunachal Pradesh ₹978.50 (+60.00) ₹2,111.50 (+144.00) Assam ₹962.00 (+60.00) ₹2,080.00 (+144.00) Bihar ₹1,002.50 (+60.00) ₹2,133.50 (+144.00) Chandigarh ₹922.50 (+60.00) ₹1,904.50 (+144.00) Chhattisgarh ₹984.00 (+60.00) ₹2,085.50 (+144.00) Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu ₹927.50 (+60.00) ₹1,868.00 (+144.00) Delhi ₹913.00 (+60.00) ₹1,884.50 (+144.00) Gujarat ₹920.50 (+60.00) ₹1,946.00 (+144.00) Haryana ₹914.50 (+60.00) ₹1,886.50 (+144.00) Himachal Pradesh ₹958.50 (+60.00) ₹1,996.50 (+144.00) Jammu & Kashmir ₹964.50 (+60.00) ₹2,026.00 (+144.00) Jharkhand ₹970.50 (+60.00) ₹2,038.00 (+144.00) Karnataka ₹915.50 (+60.00) ₹1,958.00 (+144.00) Kerala ₹922.00 (+60.00) ₹1,912.00 (+144.00) Madhya Pradesh ₹918.50 (+60.00) ₹1,889.00 (+144.00) Maharashtra ₹912.50 (+60.00) ₹1,836.00 (+144.00) Manipur ₹1,064.50 (+60.00) ₹2,332.50 (+144.00) Meghalaya ₹980.00 (+60.00) ₹2,111.00 (+144.00) Mizoram ₹1,065.00 (+60.00) ₹2,332.00 (+144.00) Nagaland ₹932.00 (+60.00) ₹1,963.50 (+144.00) Odisha ₹939.00 (+60.00) ₹2,029.00 (+144.00) Pondicherry ₹925.00 (+60.00) ₹2,042.50 (+144.00) Punjab ₹954.00 (+60.00) ₹1,992.00 (+144.00) Rajasthan ₹916.50 (+60.00) ₹1,913.00 (+144.00) Sikkim ₹1,065.50 (+60.00) ₹2,364.00 (+144.00) Tamil Nadu ₹928.50 (+60.00) ₹2,043.50 (+144.00) Telangana ₹965.00 (+60.00) ₹2,105.50 (+144.00) Tripura ₹1,073.50 (+60.00) ₹2,345.50 (+144.00) Uttar Pradesh ₹950.50 (+60.00) ₹2,007.00 (+144.00) Uttarakhand ₹932.00 (+60.00) ₹1,937.50 (+144.00) West Bengal ₹939.00 (+60.00) ₹1,988.50 (+144.00)

Over the last 12 months there has been a continuing trend of rising prices for LPG, which was up by ₹60 from April 2025 to March 2026. The price increase that occurred in March 2026 was the largest single increase in the entire 12 month period, being ₹60.00.

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