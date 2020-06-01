New Delhi: As country entered into the fifth phase of lockdown and gearing up to end the 67-day long shutdown, the price of non-subsidisd liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder was hiked across India on Monday. Also Read - Amid Lockdown, LPG Prices Go Down Across Cities

Indian Oil said, “For the month of June, 2020, there has been an increase in international prices of LPG. Due to increase in the prices in the international market, the RSP (retail selling price) of LPG in Delhi market will be increased by Rs 11.50 per cylinder.” However, the hike won’t affect Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries as they are “covered under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, said the Indian Oil Corporation.

Delhi and Mumbai witnessed a hike of Rs 11.50 per 14 kg Indane gas cylinder. Chennai and Kolkata, on the other hand, saw a hike of Rs 37 and Rs 31.50 respectively.

Following the latest hike, a 14 kg cylinder in Delhi will now cost Rs 593 and Mumbaikars will have to pay Rs 590.50. The hike will be effective from June 1, 2020 in all the metro cities.

People in Kolkata and Chennai will have to pay Rs 616.00 and Rs 606.50 respectively.