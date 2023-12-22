Home

LPG Cylinder Prices Slashed By Rs 39.50 From Today; Check New Rates In Your City

The price cut will come into effect today, i.e., December 22. The revision brought some relief to commercial cooking gas users, such as hotels and restaurants.

LPG Cylinder Prices Slashed In 4 Metro Cities Today

New Delhi: Commercial cooking gas (LPG) prices were on Friday cut by Rs 39.50 per 19-kg cylinder in line with softening international benchmarks. Rates will differ from state to state based on incidence of local taxation. Commercial LPG — used in various establishments such as hotels and restaurants — will now cost Rs 1,757 per 19-kg cylinder in the national capital as against Rs 1,796.50, oil firms said in a price notification. It will now cost Rs 1,710 per 19-kg cylinder in Mumbai, Rs 1,868.50 in Kolkata, and Rs 1,929 in Chennai.

However, the price of domestic LPG — used in household kitchens for cooking purposes — remained unchanged at Rs 903 per 14.2-kg cylinder.

State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise cooking gas and ATF prices on the 1st of every month, based on the average international price in the previous month. The revision on Friday is an outlier. These firms last hiked the price of commercial LPG by Rs 21 on December 1.

Petrol and diesel prices continued to remain on freeze for a record 21st month in a row. Petrol costs Rs 96.72 per litre in the national capital, and diesel comes for Rs 89.62 per litre.

On November 17, state-run Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) had slashed the prices of 19-kilogram commercial LPG cylinders by up to Rs 57.5 per cylinder.

On November 17, state-run Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) had slashed the prices of 19-kilogram commercial LPG cylinders by up to Rs 57.5 per cylinder.