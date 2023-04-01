Home

Business

LPG Cylinder Rates Revised: Cooking Gas Gets Cheaper By Rs 92; Check Latest Prices In Delhi, Noida, Mumbai

LPG Cylinder Rates Revised: Cooking Gas Gets Cheaper By Rs 92; Check Latest Prices In Delhi, Noida, Mumbai

New Delhi: As the new financial year starts from today, April 1, the Government has revised the prices of 19 kg Commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 91.50. It will now cost Rs 2,028 in Delhi. However, the re

LPG Cylinder Rates Revised

New Delhi: As the new financial year starts from today, April 1, the Government has revised the prices of 19 kg Commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 91.50. It will now cost Rs 2,028 in Delhi. However, the reduction of rates is only for commercial gas cylinder users. There has been no revision of price for domestic LPG gas customers. The rates of 14.2 kg gas cylinders remain the same as last month. Last month, the Centre raised the prices of domestic cooking gas by Rs. 50.

LPG price in New Delhi, are largely dependent on international prices of crude. When these go higher, LPG cylinder rates in New Delhi also tend to move higher. For the poorer sections, the government has subsidized these prices.

You may like to read

Price of Non-Subsidised LPG cylinders today in New Delhi is at Rs. 1,103.00. These are revised every month by the government of India.

Commercial gas cylinder (19 kg cylinder) latest rates

Delhi: ₹2028

Kolkata: ₹2132

Mumbai: ₹1980

Chennai: ₹2192.50

Domestic gas cylinders latest rates

Delhi: 1,103

Noida- 1100

Srinagar: 1,219

Patna: 1,202

Leh: 1,340

Aizawl: 1255

Andaman: 1179

Ahmedabad: 1110

Bhopal: 1118.5

Jaipur: 1116.5

Bangalore: 1115.5

Mumbai: 1112.5

Kanyakumari: 1187

Ranchi: 1160.5

Shimla: 1147.5

Dibrugarh: 1145

Lucknow: 1140.5

Udaipur: 1132.5

Indore: 1131

Kolkata: 1129

Dehradun: 1122

Visakhapatnam: 1111

Chennai: 1118.5

Agra: 1115.5

Chandigarh: 1112.5

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.