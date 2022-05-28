LPG Cylinder Subsidy Latest Update: In a huge relief, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had last week announced an LPG subsidy that would benefit crores of Indian households that are affected by the ever-rising rates of inflation. Notably, the move from the Centre will help the households that are registered under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.Also Read - Good News For Govt Servants: Centre Relaxes Family Pension Rules For Missing Employees

Making a series of announcements, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 21 said, "This year, we will give a subsidy of Rs 200 per gas cylinder (upto 12 cylinders) to over 9 crore beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. This will help our mothers and sisters. This will have a revenue implication of around Rs 6100 crore a year."

The announcement comes as the PM Ujjwala scheme was discontinued in June 2020 due to the economic effects of the Covid pandemic.

How much LPG cylinder will cost now?

According to the announcement, both domestic and commercial cooking gas cylinders have seen a series of price hikes in the past few months. A 14.2-kg LPG cylinder costs Rs 1,003 in the national capital. However, after the government’s decision, a subsidy of Rs 200 per cylinder will be given to for Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries in their bank accounts. With this subsidy, the price of a domestic LPG cylinder will cost Rs 803 per unit for the beneficiaries.

What is Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana all about?

With the objective to make cooking gas available to the rural and deprived households, the Central government had in 2016 introduced the ‘Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana’ (PMUY). The PMUY website states, “In May 2016, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MOPNG), introduced the ‘Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana’ (PMUY) as a flagship scheme with an objective to make clean cooking fuel such as LPG available to the rural and deprived households which were otherwise using traditional cooking fuels such as firewood, coal, cow-dung cakes etc.”

The aim of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana is to give clean cooking fuels or LPG cylinders at subsidised rates to poor households. Nearly 9.17 crore LPG connections had been released under the scheme on April 25, 2022, according to the PMUY’s website.

LPG Cylinder Subsidy: Who can get the benefits