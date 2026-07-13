LPG cylinders BIG update: Good news for consumers as Modi government plans to launch 10 kg commercial cylinders

New Delhi: In a massive win for small-scale entrepreneurs and mobile workers alike, a major shift is brewing in the country’s energy sector. In the recent development, State-owned oil giants, Indian Oil (IOC), Bharat Petroleum (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) are reportedly preparing to roll out 10-kilogram lightweight composite LPG cylinders for both domestic and commercial use. This long-awaited proposal aims to eliminate the grueling physical toll of managing traditional 19-kilogram commercial tanks, offering a seamless, highly practical fuel alternative for millions of vendors, students and tenants nationwide. Here are all the details you need to know about the recent update on 10 kg commercial cylinders.
Currently, commercial users must choose between heavy 19 kg cylinders or smaller 5 kg and 2 kg variants. The hefty 19 kg option has long been a logistical nightmare for small cafes, tea stalls, and highrise residents. As per a report by Live Hindustan, by bridging this gap with a 10 kg commercial alternative, oil companies are directly addressing years of consumer demand for a more manageable, mid-sized energy solution.
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Engineered from high-density polyethylene (HDPE) composite technology, these next-gen cylinders weigh roughly 50% less than their steel counterparts. Beyond the obvious physical relief of easier transport up stairs or within cramped stalls, the cylinders feature a translucent body. This smart design allows users to visually track remaining gas levels at a glance, ensuring timely refills and preventing sudden disruptions to daily business operations.
Also read: LPG, PNG prices July 11, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, other cities
India is unlikely to face any immediate energy supply concerns despite fresh geopolitical tensions escalating in West Asia, as the country is well-positioned to meet its near-term energy requirements with adequate crude inventories and diversified sourcing, according to industry experts and reports. The renewed tensions are likely to push up crude oil prices and increase procurement costs for September and October, according to experts.
However, they noted that India’s immediate energy security remains intact as the country has already secured crude oil supplies for August and tied up liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) imports.
While some challenges could emerge in liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies if the disruption persists, these are expected to remain manageable, they added.
(With inputs from agencies)
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