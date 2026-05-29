LPG gas big update: Is government introducing new rules from June 1? Major changes expected for Indane Gas, Bharat Gas, HP Gas

Several changes are expected in LPG cylinder booking rules in June 2026. These changes may include revisions to LPG refill lock-in period, possibility of another price hike and updates on surrendering Indane Gas,

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LPG gas big update: Is government introducing new rules from June 1? Major changes expected for Indane Gas, Bharat Gas, HP Gas | Image: X

LPG Gas Big Update: After back-to-back price hikes in fuel and CNG, fear is rising over a possible increase in LPG prices as oil marketing companies (OMCs) continue to face heavy losses due to a surge in the global crude oil market. Major changes are also expected in LPG gas cylinder booking from June 1. Expectations are also there that the OMCs can make revisions to LPG refill lock-in period and the process of surrendering Indane Gas, Bharat Gas and HP Gas connections.

LPG Prices Hike

The Old Marketing Companies (OMCs) hiked commercial gas prices at the highest rate ever. The biggest increase of Rs 1,147 was reported in Kolkata, bringing the price of a single cylinder to Rs 3,355. In Chennai, the 19 kg LPG price is hiked by Rs 1,013 to Rs 3,259.5. In Mumbai, the 19 kg cylinder is selling at Rs 3,046.5. In Delhi, it is selling at Rs 3,071.5.

Government Orders to Terminate LPG Connection After Getting PNG In 30 Days

The Central government its LPG amendment order 2026 on May 25. It focuses on providing additional relaxation to domestic LPG consumers who have also obtained PNG connections.

As per the new rule, when the individual obtains a PNG connection, he will have 30 days deadline to terminate his LPG connections.

LPG Connection Transfer Voucher

As customers are instructed to terminate their LPG connection after getting PNG, a provision has been announced that allows them to restore their LPG connection.

One Household, One Gas Connection

The government has taken several measures to fulfil the rising demand for LPG gas. One of the measures is, it is pushing for the ‘One House One Gas Connection’ rule.

PNG Customers Banned From New LPG

In order to promote PNG connections and lessen dependency on LPG, the government has banned PNG customers from applying for new LPG connections.

Lock-In Period For Gas Cylinder Booking

It is expected that the OMCs will revise the lock-in period of 45-days for gas refilling. To manage the shortage, the government extended the LPG purchase gap to 25-days for urban areas and 45-days for rural areas. Earlier, the gap was 21 days.