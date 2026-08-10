LPG Gas Cylinder e-KYC: How domestic LPG consumers can complete e-KYC before August 16 | Check steps here

This month, in Delhi, the commercial LPG price dropped by Rs 192 to Rs 2,738, while in Mumbai, the price dipped by Rs 194 to Rs 2,691.50 per cylinder.

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New Delhi: The deadline for completing Aadhaar-based e-KYC is drawing closer. According to reports, millions of customers are receiving alerts to complete their e-KYC process by August 16. The process is mandatory, and those who fail to complete it may become ineligible to purchase LPG cylinders at subsidised rates, which are lower than commercial LPG prices. Reports also suggest that customers who fail to complete their e-KYC may have to purchase LPG cylinders at commercial rates.

In this article, we have listed the key rules and impacts one must know and ensure they complete their e-KYC before the deadline to avoid difficulties in booking their desired LPG cylinders.

A message from Indian Oil asks customers to complete their e-KYC by August 16. Many Indane Gas customers have received this message. A message read, “Dear customer, you are required to do e-KYC for receiving LPG cylinder at domestic rates. Despite earlier reminders, you have not done your e-KYC so far. You can do e-KYC at your home through the IndianOil ONE App or at your distributor or through the delivery personnel. Failure to do e-KYC by August 16, 2026, would make you ineligible for cylinders at domestic rates till e-KYC is completed. Kindly complete your e-KYC at the earliest.”

Indian Oil also notified on August 4th, “Complete your Biometric Aadhaar Authentication (eKYC) today for a seamless LPG experience!” adding on its X post, “Use the IndianOil ONE App or get it done through delivery personnel during LPG cylinder delivery or visit your Indane Distributor.”

How To Complete E-KYC For Indane Gas, HP Gas, Bharat Gas?

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which customers can complete

E-KYC For Indane Gas, HP Gas, and Bharat Gas

Step 1: Download the relevant app for your LPG gas cylinders.

Step 2: Log in using the mobile number linked to your LPG account.

Step 3: Verify your mobile number by entering the OTP sent to your registered number.

Step 4: Link or access your LPG account.

For Indane Gas, the customers will have to enter your 16-digit LPG ID to link with your account.

On the other hand, the e-KYC option is directly available on the BPCL and HPCL app.

Step 5: Open e-KYC option.

For Indane Gas, you will find the e-KYC option under MY PROFILE. For Bharat Gas, e-KYC option is available on the homepage. While e-KYC option is under ‘LPG section’ of HP Pay app.

Step 6: Read the terms and conditions and provide consent to proceed with Aadhaar-based face authentication.

Step 7: Complete the face scan. Tap Face Scan/Capture Face, allow the AadhaarFaceRD app to scan your face, and follow the on-screen instructions to complete your e-KYC.

This month, in Delhi, the commercial LPG price dropped by Rs 192 to Rs 2,738, while in Mumbai, the price dipped by Rs 194 to Rs 2,691.50 per cylinder. In Kolkata, LPG is down by Rs 209 to Rs 2,872.50, and in Chennai, the 19 Kg cylinder price is lower by Rs 200 to Rs 2,906 per cylinder.