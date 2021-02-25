LPG Gas Cylinder Price, 25 February 2021: Petrol and diesel price hike has taken a hit on the cost of cooking gas, burning yet another hole in the common man’s pocket. The price of the non-subsidised LPG gas cylinder increased yet again in Delhi by Rs 25 per cylinder, effective today. Domestic cooking gas will now cost Rs 794 in the national capital for a 14.2 Kg gas cylinder, as opposed to Rs 769 earlier. Also Read - LPG Price Today 2 February: Check Rates in Your City Before Booking Gas Cylinder

This is the third hike in February, taking LPG prices up by Rs 100 per cylinder in just a month. Also Read - Indane Gas Customers Can Now Book LPG Cylinder Refills With Just a Missed Call | Here's How

In the first week of February (as revised on February 4, 2021), LPG price was increased by Rs 25 to cost Rs 719 a cylinder. It was again revised on February 14 by Rs 50 to cost Rs 769. Also Read - OTP Required For Home Delivery of LPG Cylinders From November 1 | All You Need to Know

Check the latest LPG gas prices in your city:

An increase in LPG prices directly affects the common man who has to bear the brunt of the rising fuel prices in the current market scenario.

In India, state-run oil companies determine the price of LPG gas cylinders on a monthly basis. It is highly affected by international fuels rates.

It must be noted that since December, price of cooking gas has been increased by Rs 200 per cylinder.

Why are fuel prices rising in India?