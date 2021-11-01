New Delhi: Ahead of Diwali and Dhanteras, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) gas price was today hiked by Rs 265 per cylinder, according to media reports. However, the price in rate is applicable only on commercial LPG cylinders meant for its utilization in non-domestic places. Following the increase, commercial LPG gas price in Delhi is Rs 2000.50 per cylinder, in Mumbai Rs 1950, in Kolkata Rs 2073.50 and in Chennai is Rs 2133, according to a report in Hindustan.Also Read - Ahead of Upcoming Festivals, Section 144 Imposed in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar Till Nov 30

However, in a relief for household consumers, domestic LPG gas cylinder price has not been revised. The 14.2 kg domestic non-subsidized cooking gas cylinder price in Delhi and Mumbai is Rs 899.50, in Kolkata is Rs 926, in Chennai is Rs 915.50. The rate was previously increased on October 6, according to the Hindustan report.

The domestic cylinder price in Gurugram is Rs 893.50, in Noida Rs 882.50, Rs 937 in Hyderabad, Rs 922.50 in Lucknow, and Rs 888.50 in Jaipur.

On October 6, cooking LPG gas price was hiked by Rs 15 per cylinder in line with a surge in international fuel prices. Rates of both subsidized and non-subsidized LPG prices were hiked, PTI had reported quoting oil company officials.

Like petrol and diesel prices, rates of LPG gas cylinder is decided by state-run oil marketing companies. The government provides subsidy on subsidized domestic LPG cylinders to consumers.