LPG Gas cylinder running low? Check the step-by-step guide to book an LPG cylinder via phone, WhatsApp, SMS, in just few minutes

A man arranges LPG cylinders inside a godown amid supply crisis in the country, in Mumbai, Thursday, March 12, 2026. (PTI Photo)

The major global disruptions caused by the ongoing conflict in West Asia and the subsequent closure of the Strait of Hormuz, through which about 20 per cent of the world’s crude oil, natural gas, and LPG normally flows, have led to rumours of a shortage of LPG, petrol, diesel, and PNG in India. Due to the increasing tensions in the Middle East, a large number of people in India are starting to become concerned about a potential shortage of Liquefied Petroleum Gas. As a result, many households have begun prebooking their gas cylinders.

Typically, booking an LPG cylinder is done by calling up the provider directly; many have experienced issues doing it recently. Because of this, there are now long queues at the gas agency in several locations across India. If you are running low on your LPG cylinder and cannot book it via the traditional method (by telephone), there are many other convenient methods available. This article will provide examples of four easy-to-use and convenient methods to help you book an LPG cylinder efficiently and with minimal delay. Let’s take a look!

Book Your LPG Cylinder by Using WhatsApp

You can book a Liquefied Petroleum Gas cylinder using WhatsApp if you’re unable to do so by phone.

To book their Refill by WhatsApp, Indane customers should text “REFILL” from their mobile number that has been registered at 7588888824.

To book their Refill by WhatsApp, HP Gas customers can text either “Hi” or “Book” to 9222201122.

To book their Refill by WhatsApp, Bharat Gas customers can text either “Hi” or “Book” to 1800224344.

In addition to making a reservation, these WhatsApp services will allow customers to book a refill of their gas instantaneously by not requiring customers to personally attend a gas Refill Centre or make a call over the phone.

Sending SMS for Booking of LPG Cylinder

Customers who do not have access to the internet or who are unable to book their LPG cylinder via telephone can send an SMS to book a cylinder.

To order an Indane LPG Cylinder, customers can send an SMS with the text “REFILL” from their registered mobile number to 7718955555.

For Bharat Gas customers, the SMS should be sent to 7715012345 or 7718012345 with the text “LPG.” This method makes it easy for users to get their LPG cylinder delivered without having to go to the internet or a gas agency.

Indane LPG Cylinder can be booked via a missed call.

If you can’t book a cylinder through a regular call, you can actually book a Liquefied Petroleum Gas refill through missed call facilities as well.

Indane customers can book a cylinder by giving a missed call to 8454955555 from their registered mobile number.

HP Gas customers can book a cylinder through a missed call by calling 9493602222.

Book LPG Cylinders Using Your Mobile App

Customers can also use a mobile application to book their LPG cylinder if they are unable to connect via phone for a refill. UMANG, Paytm, PhonePe and Amazon Pay are all examples of mobile applications that allow you to order LPG cylinders using the apps’ convenience and speed. This means that you can complete your order for an LPG cylinder in as little as a few minutes without having to go to the agency.

