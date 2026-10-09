LPG gas new connection banned: Why Indane, HP, Bharat Gas restricted new bookings – Check details here

LPG gas new connection banned? Why Indane, HP and Bharat Gas have restricted new bookings? Check derails here.

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LPG gas new connection banned: Why Indane, HP, Bharat Gas restricted new bookings – Check details here | Image: ANI

LPG Gas New Connection Banned: Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) may not issue any new connections to new consumers as the US-Iran conflict intensified in the first quarter of this year. It’s been almost seven months since citizens have not been able to apply for new connections for the 14.2 kg cylinder. The major reason is supply disruption due to the continuous blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. If the situation in the Middle East continues to deteriorate, global transportation through Hormuz will remain fragile. Amidst this, here are some of the alternatives for cooking gas.

Why Indane Gas, HP Gas, Bharat Gas Banned New LPG Connections

According to reports, people cannot apply for new domestic LPG connections in states like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Chennai. The ban has been in place since mid-March 2026. The conflict started when the US and Israel carried out airstrikes on Iran on February 28 this year. In retaliatory firing, Tehran attacked US bases in the Middle Eastern countries. Hundreds of people lost their lives in the ongoing conflict. Due to the ongoing conflict, the global oil and gas supply has taken a huge hit at Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway that handles 20% of transportation.

Amid all this, Indian refiners have ramped up their productions for LPG to fulfil the requirements.

5 Kg Gas Cylinder

The chottu cooking gas cylinders are easily available in the market. Consumers can buy this cylinder at any LPG distributor. These cylinders are mainly used by migrants, workers, and students who do not have fixed residency or address proof.

10 Kg Gas Cylinders

Recently, a 10 kg gas cylinder has been made available on quick-commerce platforms like Swiggy’s Instamart. Indian Oil launched Indane XTRALITE NOW, a lightweight, free-trade LPG (FTL) cylinder available without a domestic subsidy. It is priced at Rs 4,853, with refills costing Rs 1,667.

Meanwhile, HPCL introduced HP Navya, which is available in over 100 cities. Consumers can apply for new connections through the HP PAY app.

PNG Connection

The city-gas distribution companies and OMCs have been expanding connections to piped natural gas (PNG) at full swing.

The government is pushing for Piped Natural Gas (PNG) as an alternative of traditional LPG gas cylinders. Consumers applying for the new PNG connections first check whether their society or area has PNG infrastructure.

The documentation required for a new PNG connection are transfer and subscription vouchers for LPG, security deposit receipts, address update details, identity proofs like Aadhaar card, Passport, electricity bill, etc.