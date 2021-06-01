New Delhi: LPG Gas Cylinder Price has been reduced by the Oil Marketing Companies by over Rs 100 today. The announcement has come as a relief for commercial LPG Cylinder, which is 19 kg, users as IOC has cut prices by Rs 122 per cylinder. After this LPG price cut, the revised price from June 1 i.e today is Rs 1473.50 per cylinder. Earlier, LPG commercial cylinder price was Rs 1595.50 per cylinder. In May, oil companies reduced LPG gas price by Rs 45 per cylinder, according to a report by ZEE News. Also Read - Karan Mehra Arrested After Fight With Wife Nisha Rawal – Deets Inside

LPG Gas price varies from city to city and state to state. Here are LPG Gas Cylinder prices across India.

LPG Gas price in Delhi today is Rs 1473.50 per cylinder. LPG Gas cylinder price in Mumbai on June 1 is Rs 1422.50. In Kolkata, LPG Gas price is Rs 1544.50 per cylinder. LPG gas price in Chennai is Rs 1603 per 19 kg cylinder.

In May, LPG cylinder price was Rs 1595.50 in Delhi. LPG Gas price in Mumbai in May was Rs 1545.00 per cylinder last month. LPG Gas price in Kolkata was Rs 1667.50 in May. LPG Cylinder price was Rs 1725.50 last month.

However, there is no relief for LPG Domestic Gas cylinder users. This means no price has been reduced for 14.2 kg cylinder users.