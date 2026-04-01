  • Home
  • Business
  • Gas Price Hike: Commercial LPG cylinder prices increased by Rs 195.50; no change in domestic cooking gas rates

Gas Price Hike: Commercial LPG cylinder prices increased by Rs 195.50; no change in domestic cooking gas rates

Prices of commercial LPG were hiked by Rs 195.50 on Wednesday, on back of surge in global oil prices linked to the widening West Asia conflict. A 19-kg commercial LPG now costs Rs 2,078.50 in Delhi, a

Published date india.com Published: April 1, 2026 7:01 AM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
PNG, LPG, LPG Connection Surrender, Middle East, Piped Natural Gas, MyPNG-D
(File)

Prices of commercial LPG were hiked by Rs 195.50 on Wednesday, on back of surge in global oil prices linked to the widening West Asia conflict. A 19-kg commercial LPG now costs Rs 2,078.50 in Delhi, according to state-owned oil companies. Rates were last increased by Rs 114.5 per 19-kg cylinder on March 1.

About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.