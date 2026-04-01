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Gas Price Hike: Commercial LPG cylinder prices increased by Rs 195.50; no change in domestic cooking gas rates

Gas Price Hike: Commercial LPG cylinder prices increased by Rs 195.50; no change in domestic cooking gas rates

Prices of commercial LPG were hiked by Rs 195.50 on Wednesday, on back of surge in global oil prices linked to the widening West Asia conflict. A 19-kg commercial LPG now costs Rs 2,078.50 in Delhi, a

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Prices of commercial LPG were hiked by Rs 195.50 on Wednesday, on back of surge in global oil prices linked to the widening West Asia conflict. A 19-kg commercial LPG now costs Rs 2,078.50 in Delhi, according to state-owned oil companies. Rates were last increased by Rs 114.5 per 19-kg cylinder on March 1.

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