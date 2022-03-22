LPG Gas Price: The prices of domestic cooking gas prices have been increased by Rs 50 per cylinder, according to media reports. A 14.2-kg non-subsidised LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 949.50 in New Delhi. The LPG prices have remained unchanged since October 6 last year.Also Read - LPG Gas Cylinder Price Hiked By Rs 100, Check Latest Rate in Your City

Prices have been on a freeze since then despite the cost of raw material spiralling. International oil prices were around $81-82 a barrel in early November as against $114 now.

Reports also said that a 5 KG LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 349 while the 10 kg composite bottle will come for Rs 669. The 19-kg commercial cylinder now costs Rs 2003.50.

Since October 2021, commercial LPG prices have been increased by Rs 275 per cylinder. Domestic LPG prices had remained stable. But with the latest hike, the aam aadmi will have to bear the brunt.

LPG Price Today: Check Latest LPG Price In Your City Here

City LPG Price (Per Cylinder) Delhi Rs 949.5 Lucknow Rs 987.5 Kolkata Rs 976 Patna Rs 1039.5

