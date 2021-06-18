New Delhi: LPG Gas Cylinder users have an offer from Paytm. If you have Paytm app account, you can avail the offer for booking HP Gas, Bharatgas, and Indane Gas LPG refill. You can get one LPG cylinder worth over Rs 800 at just Rs 10. You have to book LPG cylinder before June 30, according to a report by India.com Hindi. Also Read - LIVE Streaming IND vs NZ WTC Final 2021: When And Where To Watch WTC Final India vs New Zealand in India

In June, 14.2 LPG domestic cooking gas price is fixed at around Rs 809. However, if you book through Paytm App, you will get a promo-code ‘FIRSTLPG’. you need to write this at Paytm promo-code section. You will get cashback worth Rs 800 for booking 14.2 kg HP Gas, Bharatgas, and Indane Gas LPG refill at Paytm App. This means effectively you have to pay Rs 9 for booking the LPG refill. Paytm said it provides customers with many flexible payment methods for your online gas booking for HP Gas. You can pay the gas booking amount using a debit card, credit card, net banking, Paytm wallet and UPI. Notably, UPI is only available with Paytm app.

How To Book LPG Gas Cylinder Via Paytm