New Delhi: July 1 has brought additional burden on common man as Amul Milk prices were hiked, LPG Gas cylinder prices were increased, and revised SBI withdrawal and cheque book request charges have come into effect. This means "Aam Aadmi" will have to pay extra charges for Amul milk, cooking gas and availing State Bank of India services.

SBI Withdrawal Charges, SBI Cheque Book Request Charges

State Bank of India has revised cash withdrawal and cheque book charges. Cash withdrawal at SBI Branch – Charges will be recovered beyond 4 free cash withdrawal transactions (including at Branch & ATM). Rs 15 plus Goods and Services Tax (GST) per cash withdrawal transaction at Branch Channel/ATM, SBI said in a notification. Cash withdrawal at ATMs – Charges will be recovered beyond 4 free cash withdrawal transaction. The extra charges will be Rs 15 plus GST, the SBI notification reads. Cheque Book Request – First 10 cheque leaves FREE in a financial year. Thereafter, extra charges for 10 leaf cheque Book are Rs 40 plus GST, 25 leaf cheque Book at Rs 75 plus GST, Emergency Cheque Book at Rs 50 plus GST for 10 leaves or part thereof. However, Senior Citizen customers are exempted, SBI said in the notification. Revised charges are applicable from July 1, 2021.

LPG Gas Price

Oil Marketing Companies have hiked prices of LPG gas cylinder. The domestic LPG Gas Cylinder or 14.2 kg cooking gas price has been hiked by Rs 25.50 per cylinder. The 19 kg LPG cylinder price has also been increased by Rs 76. Revised LPG Gas prices are applicable from July 1, 2021, as per an ANI report.

Amul Milk Price Hike

Amul milk price today went up 2 per litre with effect from July 1 across all brands. Amul has hiked milk price after a gap of nearly one year and seven months. Notably, The new prices are applicable on all Amul milk brands like Gold, Taaza, Shakti, T-special, as well on cow and buffalo milk, RS Sodhi, Managing Director, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), was quoted as saying by PTI. GCMMF markets Amul brand of milk and dairy products.

Sodhi said the hike in the milk price became necessary due to the rise in food inflation. “Additionally, the cost for packaging has gone up by 30 to 40 per cent, the transportation cost by 30 per cent, and the energy cost by 30 per cent, which led to the increase in the input cost,” he said, the PTI report said.

Petrol Price, Diesel Price Today

Meanwhile, in a relief for common man, the oil mareting companies have kept the retail prices of petrol and diesel unchanged for the second consecutive day on Thursday. Accordingly, petrol continues to be priced at Rs 98.81 a litre and diesel at 89.18 a litre in the national capital today. Across the country as well the fuel prices remained unchanged. Fuel prices were last revised on Tuesday, as per an IANS report.

The price rise pause has come not before the fuel rates have reached new highs across the country through numerous increases in the last two months. Starting from a price line of Rs 90.40 a litre on May 1, petrol is now priced at Rs 98.81 a litre in the national capital, rising by a sharp Rs 8.41 per litre in the last 60 days. Similarly, diesel price in Delhi also rose by Rs 8.45 per litre in the past two months to reach Rs 89.18 a litre. Though, oil companies gave respite to consumers on Thursday, keeping fuel prices unchanged, the price pause has come after rates have been revised upwards in 32 out of 61 days between May and June to take retail rates to new highs across the country, the IANS report says.

