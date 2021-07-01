New Delhi: LPG Gas Price has been hiked from today i.e July 1, 2021. Oil Marketing Companies have increased the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders’ price by 25.50. The sharp rises in LPG Gas Cylinder’s price will affect the common man in the time of the ongoing Covid pandemic. Along with the domestic cooking gas, the price of 19 kg LPG cylinder has also been increased, according to a report by news agency ANI. Also Read - Mandira Bedi’s Best Friend Mouni Roy Visits Raj Kaushal’s House to Pay Respect- Watch
LPG Gas Cylinder Price Today in India
- 14.2 kg LPG Cylinder or domestic cooking gas’ price has been increased across India.
- In Delhi, the domestic cooking gas price on Thursday is Rs 834.50, the ZEE News report said.
- LPG Gas price in Mumbai is Rs 834.50 per 14.2 kg cylinder.
- In Kolkata, LPG Gas price is Rs 861.
- LPG Gas price in Chennai is Rs 850.50.
- LPG Gas Price in Uttar Pardesh’s Lucknow is Rs 872.50.
- LPG Gas price in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad is Rs 841.50, as per the ZEE News report.
- Meanwhile, the price of 19 kg LPG cylinder has also been increased by Rs 76, as per the ANI report.
- On July 1, 2021, 19 kg LPG cylinder price is Rs 1,550 in Delhi, the ANI report says.
- Earlier, in April, cylinder price rate was cut by Rs 10. On May 1, the LPG gas price was kept unchanged. LPG cylinder price was hiked in February, and March, as per the ZEE News report.
- There are two types of LPG cylinders – one is 14.2 kg cylinder, and other is 19 kg LPG cylinder.