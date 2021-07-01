New Delhi: LPG Gas Price has been hiked from today i.e July 1, 2021. Oil Marketing Companies have increased the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders’ price by 25.50. The sharp rises in LPG Gas Cylinder’s price will affect the common man in the time of the ongoing Covid pandemic. Along with the domestic cooking gas, the price of 19 kg LPG cylinder has also been increased, according to a report by news agency ANI. Also Read - Mandira Bedi’s Best Friend Mouni Roy Visits Raj Kaushal’s House to Pay Respect- Watch

LPG Gas Cylinder Price Today in India