New Delhi: In another hit to the wallet of the common man during the festive season, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) price was today hiked by Rs 15 across the country. Following the consecutive increases in price by petroleum companies, the rate of 14.2 kg domestic non-subsidized LPG cylinders in Delhi is Rs 899.50. The 5 kg of cylinder will now cost Rs 502. The revised prices of cooking gas are effective from Wednesday, ANI reported.

In September, oil marketing companies have raised the prices of non-subsidized LPG cylinders by Rs 25. Prior to that the previous hike was of Rs 25 on August 18, as per IANS report.

Meanwhile, earlier in October, Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) has decided to hike the prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and domestic PNG by Rs 2/kg with effect from midnight (Oct 4/5), as per an IANS report.

Accordingly, the revised final, all-inclusive prices of Compressed Natural Gas used by vehicles will go up from Rs 51.98/kg to Rs 54.57/kg (including taxes), while the rates of domestic Piped Natural Gas in and around Mumbai will shoot up from Rs 30.40/SCM to Rs 32.67/SCM (Slab 1) and Rs 36.00/SCM to Rs 38.27/SCM (Slab 2), respectively, the IANS report said.

There are around 1.60 million (16 lakhs) PNG consumers and over 800,000 CNG customers in and around Mumbai, according to IANS report.

CNG price in the national capital was also increased by Rs 2.28 per kg and piped cooking gas supplied to households by Rs 2.10 following a 62 per cent hike in natural gas prices. This revision in prices resulted in an increase of Rs 2.28 per kg in the consumer price of CNG in Delhi, and Rs 2.55 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. The new consumer price of Rs 47.48 per kg in Delhi and Rs 53.45 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad was effective from 6.00 am on October 2, 2021.

Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) also increased domestic PNG prices with effect from October 2.