New Delhi: LPG Gas price today has been hiked across India resulting in an increase in your household budget. The non-subsidised 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder gas price has been hiked by Rs 25. The LPG gas price has been increased for the second time within 15 days. Apart from this, commercial LPG gas price has also been hiked by Rs 75 per cylinder, as per media reports.Also Read - Diesel Price Cut, LPG Gas Price Hiked: Check Petrol, Diesel, LPG Cylinder Rates In Your City

LPG Gas Price Today, LPG Cylinder Price Latest

After Rs 25 hike in LPG gas price today, 14.2 kg domestic cylinder will cost Rs 884.50 per cylinder in Delhi.

LPG gas price in Mumbai is Rs 884.50 per 14.2 kg cylinder, in Chennai is Rs 900.50 per 14.2 cylinder, and Rs 911 per 14.2 kg cylinder.

Domestic LPG gas price has been hiked by Rs 50 in 15 days.

Earlier in August 18, LPG gas price was hiked by Rs 25 per 14.2 kg domestic cylinder.

Before that LPG gas price was hiked by Rs 25.50 per cylinder on July 1, PTI reported.

The government eliminated subsidies on LPG by raising rates every month. These monthly increases led to the elimination of subsidies by May 2020, as per a PTI report. Also Read - Salary Credit, EMI Payments, ATM Cash Withdrawal, Banking Charges: 5 Rules to Change From August 1 | Deets Inside

The price of domestic cooking gas has more than doubled in the last seven years. The retail selling price of domestic gas was Rs 410.5 per 14.2-kg cylinder on March 1, 2014, according to a PTI report. Also Read - IFSC Code, Income Tax Rules, LPG Cylinder Price: 5 Key Things to Change From July