19-kg commercial cylinder price cut – any changes in domestic rates? Check new prices here

LPG, PNG Prices City Wise: The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have reduced the prices of commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders on Saturday, effective August 1, with cuts announced in Delhi and Kolkata.

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LPG, PNG rates August 1, 2026: Commercial LPG prices cut by up to Rs 209 - Check new rates for 19-kg, 14.2-kg cylinders in Delhi, Mumbai, other cities | Image: ANI

LPG, PNG Prices City Wise: In a major development, the central government has slashed the prices of commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders on Saturday, effective August 1, with cuts announced in Delhi and Kolkata. The price of a 19-kg commercial cylinder has been reduced by Rs 202 in Delhi and Rs 209 in Kolkata, news agency ANI reported, citing sources. Following the revision, 19-kg cylinder will cost Rs 2,872.50 in Kolkata. However, central government has not made any changes in the prices of 14.2-kg cylinders and domestic cylinder prices remain unchanged.

19-Kg Commercial LPG Cylinder Price Dropped

The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) on Saturday slashed the prices of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 202 in Delhi and Rs 209 in Kolkata, news agency ANI reported, citing sources. Following the revision, the 19 Kg cylinder will cost Rs 2872.50 in Kolkata. However, the OMCs have not made any changes in domestic cylinder prices. In July, the state-owned companies reduced the price of 19-kg cylinders, slashing the retail price in Delhi to Rs 2,930 per cylinder.

In July, the Oil Marketing Companies also reduced the price of the 5-kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinder by Rs 13. After the revision, the price of a 5-kg FTL cylinder in Delhi stood at Rs 808.50.

It is worth noting that the fresh reduction in commercial LPG prices comes after a series of revisions in prices in recent months. In June, the prices of 14.2 kg cylinders increased by Rs 29 per cylinder, while prices of domestic cylinders in Delhi rose to Rs 942 from Rs 913.

14.2 kg LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Bengaluru 944.5 Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.5 Chennai 957.5 Kolkata 968 Jaipur 945.5 Noida 939.5 Gurugram 950.5 Chandigarh 951.5

Commercial (19kg) LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 2,738 Bengaluru 2,821 Hyderabad 2,985 Mumbai 2,691.50 Chennai 2,906 Kolkata 2,872.50 Jaipur 2,765.50 Noida 2,738 Gurugram 2,755 Chandigarh 2,760

PNG Prices Across Major Cities

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 49.59 Bengaluru 53 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 51.5 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50 Jaipur 49.5 Noida 49.45 Gurugram 48.4 Chandigarh 54.7

Commercial LPG, FTL Cylinder Prices Hiked in January

Oil marketing companies raised the price of the 19-kg commercial LPG gas cylinder by Rs 111 in January. Following the revision, the retail price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi stood at Rs 1,691.50. Alongside the increase in commercial LPG rates, the price of the 5-kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinder was also raised by Rs 27, effective January 1.

The revision in commercial LPG prices is significant for sectors that depend heavily on such cylinders, including eateries, catering services and small businesses, as fuel accounts for a major share of their operating costs.

(with ANI inputs)