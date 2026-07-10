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  • LPG, PNG prices July 10, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, other cities

LPG, PNG prices July 10, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, other cities

LPG, PNG Prices City Wise: Domestic cooking gas prices increased by Rs 29 per cylinder. The OMCs increased the prices of 19 kg commercial cylinders on June 1 by Rs 42 to Rs 53.50 per cylinder.

Written by: Joy Pillai Edited by: Joy Pillai
Updated: July 10, 2026, 10:34 AM IST
lpg gas price
LPG, PNG prices July 10, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, other cities | Image: ANI

LPG, PNG Prices Today: Concerns over a possible rise in Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and Piped Natural Gas (PNG) have again risen after the United States and Iran resumed airstrikes against each other. The recent strikes have renewed worries over a blockade of the crucial Strait of Hormuz, a key route for energy supplies. The concerns have also risen as prices of 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinders, CNG and PNG remained unchanged for the month. Prices of commercial LPG were made cheaper recently after supplies returned to normal.

14.2 kg LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities
Price (₹/cylinder)
Delhi 942
Bengaluru 944.5
Hyderabad 994
Mumbai 941.5
Chennai 957.5
Kolkata 968
Jaipur 945.5
Noida 939.5
Gurugram 950.5
Chandigarh 951.5

Commercial (19kg) LPG Cylinder

Cities
Price (₹/cylinder)
Delhi 2,930
Bengaluru 3,021
Hyderabad 3,191
Mumbai 2,885.50
Chennai 3,106
Kolkata 3,081.50
Jaipur 2,957.50
Noida 2.93
Gurugram 2,947.50
Chandigarh 2,954.50

PNG Prices Across Major Cities

Cities Price (₹/SCM)
Delhi 49.59
Bengaluru 53
Hyderabad 51
Mumbai 51.5
Chennai 50
Kolkata 50
Jaipur 49.5
Noida 49.45
Gurugram 48.4
Chandigarh 54.7
Read more: LPG, PNG prices July 6, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, other cities

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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