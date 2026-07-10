LPG, PNG prices July 10, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, other cities

LPG, PNG Prices Today: Concerns over a possible rise in Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and Piped Natural Gas (PNG) have again risen after the United States and Iran resumed airstrikes against each other. The recent strikes have renewed worries over a blockade of the crucial Strait of Hormuz, a key route for energy supplies. The concerns have also risen as prices of 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinders, CNG and PNG remained unchanged for the month. Prices of commercial LPG were made cheaper recently after supplies returned to normal.
|Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|Delhi
|942
|Bengaluru
|944.5
|Hyderabad
|994
|Mumbai
|941.5
|Chennai
|957.5
|Kolkata
|968
|Jaipur
|945.5
|Noida
|939.5
|Gurugram
|950.5
|Chandigarh
|951.5
|Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|Delhi
|2,930
|Bengaluru
|3,021
|Hyderabad
|3,191
|Mumbai
|2,885.50
|Chennai
|3,106
|Kolkata
|3,081.50
|Jaipur
|2,957.50
|Noida
|2.93
|Gurugram
|2,947.50
|Chandigarh
|2,954.50
|Cities
|Price (₹/SCM)
|Delhi
|49.59
|Bengaluru
|53
|Hyderabad
|51
|Mumbai
|51.5
|Chennai
|50
|Kolkata
|50
|Jaipur
|49.5
|Noida
|49.45
|Gurugram
|48.4
|Chandigarh
|54.7
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