LPG, PNG prices July 10, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, other cities

LPG, PNG Prices City Wise: Domestic cooking gas prices increased by Rs 29 per cylinder. The OMCs increased the prices of 19 kg commercial cylinders on June 1 by Rs 42 to Rs 53.50 per cylinder.

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LPG, PNG prices July 10, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, other cities | Image: ANI

LPG, PNG Prices Today: Concerns over a possible rise in Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and Piped Natural Gas (PNG) have again risen after the United States and Iran resumed airstrikes against each other. The recent strikes have renewed worries over a blockade of the crucial Strait of Hormuz, a key route for energy supplies. The concerns have also risen as prices of 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinders, CNG and PNG remained unchanged for the month. Prices of commercial LPG were made cheaper recently after supplies returned to normal.

14.2 kg LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Bengaluru 944.5 Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.5 Chennai 957.5 Kolkata 968 Jaipur 945.5 Noida 939.5 Gurugram 950.5 Chandigarh 951.5

Commercial (19kg) LPG Cylinder

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 2,930 Bengaluru 3,021 Hyderabad 3,191 Mumbai 2,885.50 Chennai 3,106 Kolkata 3,081.50 Jaipur 2,957.50 Noida 2.93 Gurugram 2,947.50 Chandigarh 2,954.50

PNG Prices Across Major Cities