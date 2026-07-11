LPG, PNG prices July 11, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, other cities

LPG, PNG Prices City Wise: Domestic cooking gas prices increased by Rs 29 per cylinder. The OMCs increased the prices of 19 kg commercial cylinders on June 1 by Rs 42 to Rs 53.50 per cyliander.

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LPG, PNG prices July 11, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, other cities | Image: ANI

LPG, PNG Prices Today: The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have not made any changes to the prices of commercial and domestic cooking gas cylinders on July 11. The recent change was made on July 1, when OMCs cut the 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder rate for the first time this year. The commercial gas witnessed a major cut of Rs 183.50 per cylinder. After the revision, the 19-kg cylinder is selling in Delhi at Rs 2,930; in Mumbai, it costs Rs 2,885.50, and it is Rs 3,081.50 in Kolkata.

It is to be noted that the OMCs, as a part of monthly revision, adjusted the Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinder, reducing its price by Rs 13. Also known as Chhotu cylinder, the 5-kg cylinder costs is Rs 808.50 in Delhi.

The central government also reduced the price of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF). The latest price reduction was made when the geopolitical tensions in West Asia were eased after months of tension.

The fuel prices track Saudi Aramco’s Official Selling Price (OSP), global market trends and currency fluctuations and are updated by OMCs on monthly basis.

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Bengaluru 944.5 Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.5 Chennai 957.5 Kolkata 968 Jaipur 945.5 Noida 939.5 Gurugram 950.5 Chandigarh 951.5

Commercial (19kg) LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 2,930 Bengaluru 3,021 Hyderabad 3,191 Mumbai 2,885.50 Chennai 3,106 Kolkata 3,081.50 Jaipur 2,957.50 Noida 2.93 Gurugram 2,947.50 Chandigarh 2,954.50

PNG Prices Across Major Cities