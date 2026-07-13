LPG, PNG prices July 13, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, other cities

LPG, PNG Prices Today: Amid the escalating tensions between the United States and Iran, the prices of petrol, diesel and LPG remained unchanged on July 13. However, fear is mounting across the world that the prices of LPG could surge again following the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) slashed the prices of commercial cylinders on July 1. The 19-kg cylinder witnessed a price cut of around Rs 183.50 as a part of the monthly revision. However, the prices of domestic cylinders remained unchanged.
|Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|Delhi
|942
|Bengaluru
|944.5
|Hyderabad
|994
|Mumbai
|941.5
|Chennai
|957.5
|Kolkata
|968
|Jaipur
|945.5
|Noida
|939.5
|Gurugram
|950.5
|Chandigarh
|951.5
|Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|Delhi
|2,930
|Bengaluru
|3,021
|Hyderabad
|3,191
|Mumbai
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|2,885.50
|Chennai
|3,106
|Kolkata
|3,081.50
|Jaipur
|2,957.50
|Noida
|2.93
|Gurugram
|2,947.50
|Chandigarh
|2,954.50
|Cities
|Price (₹/SCM)
|Delhi
|49.59
|Bengaluru
|53
|Hyderabad
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|51
|Mumbai
|51.5
|Chennai
|50
|Kolkata
|50
|Jaipur
|49.5
|Noida
|49.45
|Gurugram
|48.4
|Chandigarh
|54.7
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