LPG, PNG prices July 13, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, other cities

LPG, PNG Prices City Wise: Domestic cooking gas prices increased by Rs 29 per cylinder. The OMCs increased the prices of 19 kg commercial cylinders on June 1 by Rs 42 to Rs 53.50 per cyliander.

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LPG, PNG Prices Today: Amid the escalating tensions between the United States and Iran, the prices of petrol, diesel and LPG remained unchanged on July 13. However, fear is mounting across the world that the prices of LPG could surge again following the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) slashed the prices of commercial cylinders on July 1. The 19-kg cylinder witnessed a price cut of around Rs 183.50 as a part of the monthly revision. However, the prices of domestic cylinders remained unchanged. | Image: ANI

LPG, PNG Prices Today: Amid the escalating tensions between the United States and Iran, the prices of petrol, diesel and LPG remained unchanged on July 13. However, fear is mounting across the world that the prices of LPG could surge again following the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) slashed the prices of commercial cylinders on July 1. The 19-kg cylinder witnessed a price cut of around Rs 183.50 as a part of the monthly revision. However, the prices of domestic cylinders remained unchanged.

14.2 kg LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Bengaluru 944.5 Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.5 Chennai 957.5 Kolkata 968 Jaipur 945.5 Noida 939.5 Gurugram 950.5 Chandigarh 951.5

Commercial (19kg) LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 2,930 Bengaluru 3,021 Hyderabad 3,191 Mumbai

Advertisement 2,885.50 Chennai 3,106 Kolkata 3,081.50 Jaipur 2,957.50 Noida 2.93 Gurugram 2,947.50 Chandigarh 2,954.50

PNG Prices Across Major Cities