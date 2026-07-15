LPG, PNG prices July 15, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai other cities

LPG Price Today: Fears of another round of price hikes for LPG, CNG and PNG have resurfaced as tensions between the United States and Iran have again intensified, further threatening global energy supplies. A fresh blockade has disrupted the crucial Strait of Hormuz and commercial vessels will again face difficulties navigating the critical naval route. a chokepoint responsible for a massive share of global energy shipments. Hormuz is a key route for global shipments.
The recent airstrikes between US and Iran have escalated the tension in West Asia, causing major price fluctuation in the benchmark Brent crude price. However, consumers in India remain shielded from the global volatility as Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) determine cooking gas rates.
The recent escalation injected fresh risk into the global energy market, increasing the uncertainty over energy flows. Crude oil for the third day recorded a 1.72 per cent gain at 0029 GMT on Wednesday, trading around USD86.19 a barrel. The recent surge in oil prices follows an 11 per cent gain over the previous two sessions.
|Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|Delhi
|942
|Bengaluru
|944.5
|Hyderabad
|994
|Mumbai
|941.5
|Chennai
|957.5
|Kolkata
|968
|Jaipur
|945.5
|Noida
|939.5
|Gurugram
|950.5
|Chandigarh
|951.5
|Cities
|Price (₹/cylinder)
|Delhi
|2,930
|Bengaluru
|3,021
|Hyderabad
|3,191
|Mumbai
|2,885.50
|Chennai
|3,106
|Kolkata
|3,081.50
|Jaipur
|2,957.50
|Noida
|2.930
|Gurugram
|2,947.50
|Chandigarh
|2,954.50
|Cities
|Price (₹/SCM)
|Delhi
|49.59
|Bengaluru
|53
|Hyderabad
|51
|Mumbai
|51.5
|Chennai
|50
|Kolkata
|50
|Jaipur
|49.5
|Noida
|49.45
|Gurugram
|48.4
|Chandigarh
|54.7
Reacting on the current volatility in oil prices, KCM Trade chief market analyst Tim Waterer said, “The chances of oil moving back toward $100 in the reasonably near term are still meaningful if hostilities intensify which damages energy infrastructure around the Gulf,” Reuters reported.
Saying that the Brent prices could remain at USD75-USD80 a barrel, Strait reopen through diplomatic talks.
“For now, the risk premium is still embedded, but it’s not a one-way bet given that there remain incentives for both sides to find a diplomatic solution,” he said.
A recent report by CRISIL highlights a sharp surge in fuel costs, suggesting that inflation for LPG and PNG has doubled to 4.6 percent. The report also highlights the severe ripple effect of the Rs 7.5 per litre hike in petrol and diesel prices in May. Overall fuel inflation increased from 1.9 percent to 4.5 percent. Personal transport fuel inflation climbed from 3.1 percent to 7.6 percent.
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