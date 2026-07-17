LPG, PNG prices July 17, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata other cities

LPG, PNG Prices City Wise: Domestic cooking gas prices increased by Rs 29 per cylinder. The OMCs increased the prices of 19 kg commercial cylinders on June 1 by Rs 42 to Rs 53.50 per cylinder.

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LPG, PNG prices July 17, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata other cities | Image: ANI

LPG, PNG prices July 17: The prices of LPG, CNG, and PNG remained stable on Friday, July 17, amid the ongoing tensions in West Asia due to the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran. Due to the escalating tensions, concerns over another round of price hikes for LPG, CNG and fuel have again started growing. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on Friday announced that the crucial Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global shipments, has again been closed to all commercial vessels due to the ongoing strikes.

14.2 kg LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Bengaluru 944.5 Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.5 Chennai 957.5 Kolkata 968 Jaipur 945.5 Noida 939.5 Gurugram 950.5 Chandigarh 951.5

Commercial (19kg) LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 2,930 Bengaluru 3,021 Hyderabad 3,191 Mumbai 2,885.50 Chennai 3,106 Kolkata 3,081.50 Jaipur 2,957.50 Noida 2.93 Gurugram 2,947.50 Chandigarh 2,954.50

PNG Prices Across Major Cities

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 49.59 Bengaluru 53 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 51.5 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50 Jaipur 49.5 Noida 49.45 Gurugram 48.4 Chandigarh 54.7

Avoid Deploying Indian Seafarers Through Hormuz: DGMA

Directorate General of Maritime Administration (DGMA) on Friday advised ship owners, ship managers and Recruitment and Placement Service Licence (RPSL) companies to avoid deploying Indian seafarers on vessels undertaking voyages through the Strait of Hormuz until further orders, saying the “safety, security and welfare of Indian seafarers” remain “central” to its mandate.

In a circular published on Wednesday, titled “DGMA Advisory on Precautionary Measures for the Safety and Security of Indian Seafarers in view of the Heightened Security Situation in the Gulf Region”, the Directorate said, “The safety, security and welfare of Indian seafarers, and the security of Indian ships, remain central to the mandate of the Directorate General of Maritime Administration.”

The advisory cited recent attacks on merchant vessels, including Mombasa B, Al Bahyah, GFS Galaxy, MT WEDYAN, and AL REKAYYAT, saying the incidents over the past few days had “increased the risks faced by seafarers and commercial ships operating in the conflict-affected area significantly.”

Oil Prices

It is to be noted that the fuel prices rose for the fourth straight day on Thursday after US carried out strikes on Iranian military installations. Brent crude increased by 33 cents, or 0.4%, to USD85.28 a barrel by 0026 GMT. US President Donald Trump and his administration have said that the Strait of Hormuz remained open to commercial traffic. However, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said the crucial naval route remain closed until the end of ‘America’s evil deeds’.