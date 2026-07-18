LPG, PNG prices July 18, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi Mumbai, Hyderabad, other cities

LPG, PNG prices Today: The prices of LPG, CNG, and PNG remained unchanged on Saturday, July 18, amid the escalating tensions in West Asia due to the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran. However, concerns are growing that India’s energy security could once again come under pressure if the conflict intensifies further. Tensions around the Strait of Hormuz are also deepening following the attacks from both sides, leading experts to say that a prolonged conflict could majorly raise the country’s oil and gas import bill.
|Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|Delhi
|942
|Bengaluru
|944.5
|Hyderabad
|994
|Mumbai
|941.5
|Chennai
|957.5
|Kolkata
|968
|Jaipur
|945.5
|Noida
|939.5
|Gurugram
|950.5
|Chandigarh
|951.5
|Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|Delhi
|2,930
|Bengaluru
|3,021
|Hyderabad
|3,191
|Mumbai
|2,885.50
|Chennai
|3,106
|Kolkata
|3,081.50
|Jaipur
|2,957.50
|Noida
|2.93
|Gurugram
|2,947.50
|Chandigarh
|2,954.50
|Cities
|Price (₹/SCM)
|Delhi
|49.59
|Bengaluru
|53
|Hyderabad
|51
|Mumbai
|51.5
|Chennai
|50
|Kolkata
|50
|Jaipur
|49.5
|Noida
|49.45
|Gurugram
|48.4
|Chandigarh
|54.7
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