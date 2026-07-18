LPG, PNG prices July 18, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi Mumbai, Hyderabad, other cities

LPG, PNG Prices City Wise: Domestic cooking gas prices increased by Rs 29 per cylinder. The OMCs increased the prices of 19 kg commercial cylinders on June 1 by Rs 42 to Rs 53.50 per cylinder.

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LPG, PNG prices July 18, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi Mumbai, Hyderabad, other cities | Image: ANI

LPG, PNG prices Today: The prices of LPG, CNG, and PNG remained unchanged on Saturday, July 18, amid the escalating tensions in West Asia due to the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran. However, concerns are growing that India’s energy security could once again come under pressure if the conflict intensifies further. Tensions around the Strait of Hormuz are also deepening following the attacks from both sides, leading experts to say that a prolonged conflict could majorly raise the country’s oil and gas import bill.

14.2 kg LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Bengaluru 944.5 Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.5 Chennai 957.5 Kolkata 968 Jaipur 945.5 Noida 939.5 Gurugram 950.5 Chandigarh 951.5

Commercial (19kg) LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 2,930 Bengaluru 3,021 Hyderabad 3,191 Mumbai 2,885.50 Chennai 3,106 Kolkata 3,081.50 Jaipur 2,957.50 Noida 2.93 Gurugram 2,947.50 Chandigarh 2,954.50

PNG Prices Across Major Cities