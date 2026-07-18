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  • LPG, PNG prices July 18, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi Mumbai, Hyderabad, other cities

LPG, PNG prices July 18, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi Mumbai, Hyderabad, other cities

LPG, PNG Prices City Wise: Domestic cooking gas prices increased by Rs 29 per cylinder. The OMCs increased the prices of 19 kg commercial cylinders on June 1 by Rs 42 to Rs 53.50 per cylinder.

Written by: Joy Pillai Edited by: Joy Pillai
Published: July 18, 2026, 10:39 AM IST
lpg price today
LPG, PNG prices July 18, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi Mumbai, Hyderabad, other cities | Image: ANI

LPG, PNG prices Today: The prices of LPG, CNG, and PNG remained unchanged on Saturday, July 18, amid the escalating tensions in West Asia due to the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran. However, concerns are growing that India’s energy security could once again come under pressure if the conflict intensifies further. Tensions around the Strait of Hormuz are also deepening following the attacks from both sides, leading experts to say that a prolonged conflict could majorly raise the country’s oil and gas import bill.

14.2 kg LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities
Price (₹/cylinder)
Delhi 942
Bengaluru 944.5
Hyderabad 994
Mumbai 941.5
Chennai 957.5
Kolkata 968
Jaipur 945.5
Noida 939.5
Gurugram 950.5
Chandigarh 951.5

Commercial (19kg) LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities
Price (₹/cylinder)
Delhi 2,930
Bengaluru 3,021
Hyderabad 3,191
Mumbai 2,885.50
Chennai 3,106
Kolkata 3,081.50
Jaipur 2,957.50
Noida 2.93
Gurugram 2,947.50
Chandigarh 2,954.50

PNG Prices Across Major Cities

Cities Price (₹/SCM)
Delhi 49.59
Bengaluru 53
Hyderabad 51
Mumbai 51.5
Chennai 50
Kolkata 50
Jaipur 49.5
Noida 49.45
Gurugram 48.4
Chandigarh 54.7
Read more: LPG, PNG prices July 17, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata other cities

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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