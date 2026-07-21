LPG, PNG prices July 21, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi Mumbai, Chennai, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG Prices Today: The escalating tensions in West Asia due to the ongoing United States and Iran conflict have raised concerns about another round of possible hikes in LPG, CNG, and PNG prices. Fear has risen due to the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz; this crucial maritime route is currently considered extremely high-risk for commercial vessels. According to International Energy Agency Executive Director Fatih Birol, several countries will face an energy crisis if crude oil does not start moving via the Hormuz soon.
The prices of commercial and domestic LPG cylinders remained unchanged on Tuesday, July 21. The recent price revision announced by the oil marketing companies was on July 1. On Monday, the crude oil prices jumped further, with Brent crude rising above USD90 a barrel.
|Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|Delhi
|942
|Bengaluru
|944.5
|Hyderabad
|994
|Mumbai
|941.5
|Chennai
|957.5
|Kolkata
|968
|Jaipur
|945.5
|Noida
|939.5
|Gurugram
|950.5
|Chandigarh
|951.5
|Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|Delhi
|2,930
|Bengaluru
|3,021
|Hyderabad
|3,191
|Mumbai
|2,885.50
|Chennai
|3,106
|Kolkata
|3,081.50
|Jaipur
|2,957.50
|Noida
|2.93
|Gurugram
|2,947.50
|Chandigarh
|2,954.50
|Cities
|Price (₹/SCM)
|Delhi
|49.59
|Bengaluru
|53
|Hyderabad
|51
|Mumbai
|51.5
|Chennai
|50
|Kolkata
|50
|Jaipur
|49.5
|Noida
|49.45
|Gurugram
|48.4
|Chandigarh
|54.7
As the prices of 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinders, CNG and PNG have remained unchanged over a month, concerns have again shifted to commercial LPG prices. The rates of 19 kg cylinders had been cut after months of stability and are now under scrutiny as the conflict deepens.
The US has continued its deadly airstrikes on Iran, while Kuwait and Bahrain (Washington allies) reported more Iranian strikes. In recent days, both the US and Iran targeted shipping traffic, with Washington saying it has enforced a naval blockade on Iranian ports, while Tehran saying it has targeted vessels violating its rules imposed on the Strait of Hormuz.
Notably, the strait is a crucial maritime route which usually handles one-fifth of global crude oil trade. On Monday, a vessel reported a fire north-west of Oman’s Kumzar, as per the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency.
According to Barclays analyst Amarpreet Singh, “The coming days and weeks will provide a clearer picture of the sustainable level of oil exports from the region under renewed dual blockades.”
Recently, Birol stated that the current supply crisis had hit economies globally, specially in Asia, as the Asian countries are heavily dependent on energy from the Strait of Hormuz. Japan and South Korea had been affected, but developing countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh and India are facing the impact the most.
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