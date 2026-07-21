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  • LPG, PNG prices July 21, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi Mumbai, Chennai, other cities

LPG, PNG prices July 21, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi Mumbai, Chennai, other cities

LPG, PNG Prices City Wise: Domestic cooking gas prices increased by Rs 29 per cylinder. The OMCs increased the prices of 19 kg commercial cylinders on June 1 by Rs 42 to Rs 53.50 per cylinder.

Written by: Joy Pillai Edited by: Joy Pillai
Updated: July 21, 2026, 10:17 AM IST
lpg price
LPG, PNG prices July 21, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi Mumbai, Chennai, other cities | Image: ANI

LPG, CNG, PNG Prices Today: The escalating tensions in West Asia due to the ongoing United States and Iran conflict have raised concerns about another round of possible hikes in LPG, CNG, and PNG prices. Fear has risen due to the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz; this crucial maritime route is currently considered extremely high-risk for commercial vessels. According to International Energy Agency Executive Director Fatih Birol, several countries will face an energy crisis if crude oil does not start moving via the Hormuz soon.

The prices of commercial and domestic LPG cylinders remained unchanged on Tuesday, July 21. The recent price revision announced by the oil marketing companies was on July 1. On Monday, the crude oil prices jumped further, with Brent crude rising above USD90 a barrel.

Read more: LPG, PNG prices July 18, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi Mumbai, Hyderabad, other cities

  • Brent crude oil prices increased by USD2.69 (up 3.05percent) to reach USD90.79 per barrel.
  • This was the highest price the oil has reached since June 11.
  • The continues upward trend has come following a 15.9percent jump last week- the largest one-week gain since April.

14.2 kg LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities
Price (₹/cylinder)
Delhi 942
Bengaluru 944.5
Hyderabad 994
Mumbai 941.5
Chennai 957.5
Kolkata 968
Jaipur 945.5
Noida 939.5
Gurugram 950.5
Chandigarh 951.5

Commercial (19kg) LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities
Price (₹/cylinder)
Delhi 2,930
Bengaluru 3,021
Hyderabad 3,191
Mumbai 2,885.50
Chennai 3,106
Kolkata 3,081.50
Jaipur 2,957.50
Noida 2.93
Gurugram 2,947.50
Chandigarh 2,954.50

CNG Prices Across Major Cities

Cities Price (₹/SCM)
Delhi 49.59
Bengaluru 53
Hyderabad 51
Mumbai 51.5
Chennai 50
Kolkata 50
Jaipur 49.5
Noida 49.45
Gurugram 48.4
Chandigarh 54.7

LPG CNG Prices

As the prices of 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinders, CNG and PNG have remained unchanged over a month, concerns have again shifted to commercial LPG prices. The rates of 19 kg cylinders had been cut after months of stability and are now under scrutiny as the conflict deepens.

US-Iran War

The US has continued its deadly airstrikes on Iran, while Kuwait and Bahrain (Washington allies) reported more Iranian strikes. In recent days, both the US and Iran targeted shipping traffic, with Washington saying it has enforced a naval blockade on Iranian ports, while Tehran saying it has targeted vessels violating its rules imposed on the Strait of Hormuz.

Notably, the strait is a crucial maritime route which usually handles one-fifth of global crude oil trade. On Monday, a vessel reported a fire north-west of Oman’s Kumzar, as per the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency.

What Do Experts Say?

According to Barclays analyst Amarpreet Singh, “The coming days and weeks will provide a clearer picture of the sustainable level of oil exports from the region under renewed dual blockades.”

Recently, Birol stated that the current supply crisis had hit economies globally, specially in Asia, as the Asian countries are heavily dependent on energy from the Strait of Hormuz. Japan and South Korea had been affected, but developing countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh and India are facing the impact the most.

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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