LPG, PNG prices July 22, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi Mumbai, Chandigarh, Bengaluru, other cities

LPG, PNG Prices City Wise: Domestic cooking gas prices increased by Rs 29 per cylinder. The OMCs increased the prices of 19 kg commercial cylinders on June 1 by Rs 42 to Rs 53.50 per cylinder.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/business/lpg-png-prices-july-22-2026-check-domestic-commercial-cylinder-rates-in-delhi-mumbai-chandigarh-bengaluruoil-bharat-petroleum-hindustan-peace-deal-crude-oil-png-petrol-straight-of-hormuz-8480507/ Copy

LPG, PNG prices July 22, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi Mumbai, Chandigarh, Bengaluru, other cities | Image: ANI

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: Amid the escalating tensions in West Asia, the prices of LPG, CNG, and PNG remained unchanged on Wednesday. The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have not revised the prices in over a month. However, concerns about a possible hike in the prices of domestic and commercial cylinders have increased due to the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, the crucial maritime passage through which India imports over 80 percent of its gas and oil needs.

The entire concern has not centered to energy supplies moving through the Hormuz, a key route for global shipments. The number of commercial vessels crossing the passage has drastically fallen due to recent military action by the US and Iran. The Houthis have recently announced a naval blockade against Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, there are reports that the Bab al-Mandeb Strait could also be shut. It is worth noting that the Strait of Hormuz has been effectively closed since the beginning of the war, February 28, when US and Israel carried out airstrikes on Iran. Now, any blockade on Bab al-Mandeb could worsen the situation, as it handles 25 percent of the world’s oil and gas supply.

14.2 kg LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Bengaluru 944.5 Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.5 Chennai 957.5 Kolkata 968 Jaipur 945.5 Noida 939.5 Gurugram 950.5 Chandigarh 951.5

Commercial (19kg) LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 2,930 Bengaluru 3,021 Hyderabad 3,191 Mumbai 2,885.50 Chennai 3,106 Kolkata 3,081.50 Jaipur 2,957.50 Noida 2.93 Gurugram 2,947.50 Chandigarh 2,954.50

PNG Prices Across Major Cities