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  • LPG, PNG prices July 22, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi Mumbai, Chandigarh, Bengaluru, other cities

LPG, PNG prices July 22, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi Mumbai, Chandigarh, Bengaluru, other cities

LPG, PNG Prices City Wise: Domestic cooking gas prices increased by Rs 29 per cylinder. The OMCs increased the prices of 19 kg commercial cylinders on June 1 by Rs 42 to Rs 53.50 per cylinder.

Written by: Joy Pillai Edited by: Joy Pillai
Published: July 22, 2026, 10:43 AM IST
lpg gas price
LPG, PNG prices July 22, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi Mumbai, Chandigarh, Bengaluru, other cities | Image: ANI

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: Amid the escalating tensions in West Asia, the prices of LPG, CNG, and PNG remained unchanged on Wednesday. The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have not revised the prices in over a month. However, concerns about a possible hike in the prices of domestic and commercial cylinders have increased due to the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, the crucial maritime passage through which India imports over 80 percent of its gas and oil needs.

The entire concern has not centered to energy supplies moving through the Hormuz, a key route for global shipments. The number of commercial vessels crossing the passage has drastically fallen due to recent military action by the US and Iran. The Houthis have recently announced a naval blockade against Saudi Arabia.

Read more: LPG, PNG prices July 21, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi Mumbai, Chennai, other cities

Meanwhile, there are reports that the Bab al-Mandeb Strait could also be shut. It is worth noting that the Strait of Hormuz has been effectively closed since the beginning of the war, February 28, when US and Israel carried out airstrikes on Iran. Now, any blockade on Bab al-Mandeb could worsen the situation, as it handles 25 percent of the world’s oil and gas supply.

14.2 kg LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities
Price (₹/cylinder)
Delhi 942
Bengaluru 944.5
Hyderabad 994
Mumbai 941.5
Chennai 957.5
Kolkata 968
Jaipur 945.5
Noida 939.5
Gurugram 950.5
Chandigarh 951.5

Commercial (19kg) LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities
Price (₹/cylinder)
Delhi 2,930
Bengaluru 3,021
Hyderabad 3,191
Mumbai 2,885.50
Chennai 3,106
Kolkata 3,081.50
Jaipur 2,957.50
Noida 2.93
Gurugram 2,947.50
Chandigarh 2,954.50

PNG Prices Across Major Cities

Cities Price (₹/SCM)
Delhi 49.59
Bengaluru 53
Hyderabad 51
Mumbai 51.5
Chennai 50
Kolkata 50
Jaipur 49.5
Noida 49.45
Gurugram 48.4
Chandigarh 54.7

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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