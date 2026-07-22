LPG, PNG prices July 22, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi Mumbai, Chandigarh, Bengaluru, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: Amid the escalating tensions in West Asia, the prices of LPG, CNG, and PNG remained unchanged on Wednesday. The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have not revised the prices in over a month. However, concerns about a possible hike in the prices of domestic and commercial cylinders have increased due to the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, the crucial maritime passage through which India imports over 80 percent of its gas and oil needs.
The entire concern has not centered to energy supplies moving through the Hormuz, a key route for global shipments. The number of commercial vessels crossing the passage has drastically fallen due to recent military action by the US and Iran. The Houthis have recently announced a naval blockade against Saudi Arabia.
Meanwhile, there are reports that the Bab al-Mandeb Strait could also be shut. It is worth noting that the Strait of Hormuz has been effectively closed since the beginning of the war, February 28, when US and Israel carried out airstrikes on Iran. Now, any blockade on Bab al-Mandeb could worsen the situation, as it handles 25 percent of the world’s oil and gas supply.
|Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|Delhi
|942
|Bengaluru
|944.5
|Hyderabad
|994
|Mumbai
|941.5
|Chennai
|957.5
|Kolkata
|968
|Jaipur
|945.5
|Noida
|939.5
|Gurugram
|950.5
|Chandigarh
|951.5
|Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|Delhi
|2,930
|Bengaluru
|3,021
|Hyderabad
|3,191
|Mumbai
|2,885.50
|Chennai
|3,106
|Kolkata
|3,081.50
|Jaipur
|2,957.50
|Noida
|2.93
|Gurugram
|2,947.50
|Chandigarh
|2,954.50
|Cities
|Price (₹/SCM)
|Delhi
|49.59
|Bengaluru
|53
|Hyderabad
|51
|Mumbai
|51.5
|Chennai
|50
|Kolkata
|50
|Jaipur
|49.5
|Noida
|49.45
|Gurugram
|48.4
|Chandigarh
|54.7
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