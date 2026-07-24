LPG, PNG prices July 24, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi Mumbai, Kolkata, other states

LPG, PNG Prices Today: The tension in West Asia is escalating every day due to the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran; however, the impact of it has not been reflected in India as the prices of fuel, LPG, CNG, and PNG remained the same on Friday, July 24. However, concerns over a possible price hike are rising due to the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global shipments. The number of commercial vessels crossing has fallen sharply due to worsening regional security and recent military actions by Washington and Tehran.
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