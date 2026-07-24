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  • LPG, PNG prices July 24, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi Mumbai, Kolkata, other states

LPG, PNG prices July 24, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi Mumbai, Kolkata, other states

LPG, PNG Prices City Wise: Domestic cooking gas prices increased by Rs 29 per cylinder. The OMCs increased the prices of 19 kg commercial cylinders on June 1 by Rs 42 to Rs 53.50 per cylinder.

Written by: Joy Pillai Edited by: Joy Pillai
Published: July 24, 2026, 11:09 AM IST
lpg gas price
LPG, PNG prices July 24, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi Mumbai, Kolkata, other states | ImageL ANI

LPG, PNG Prices Today: The tension in West Asia is escalating every day due to the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran; however, the impact of it has not been reflected in India as the prices of fuel, LPG, CNG, and PNG remained the same on Friday, July 24. However, concerns over a possible price hike are rising due to the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global shipments. The number of commercial vessels crossing has fallen sharply due to worsening regional security and recent military actions by Washington and Tehran.

Read more: LPG, PNG prices July 22, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi Mumbai, Chandigarh, Bengaluru, other cities

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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