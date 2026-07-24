LPG, PNG prices July 24, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi Mumbai, Kolkata, other states

LPG, PNG Prices City Wise: Domestic cooking gas prices increased by Rs 29 per cylinder. The OMCs increased the prices of 19 kg commercial cylinders on June 1 by Rs 42 to Rs 53.50 per cylinder.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/business/lpg-png-prices-july-24-2026-check-domestic-commercial-cylinder-rates-in-delhi-mumbai-kolkata-oil-bharat-petroleum-hindustan-peace-deal-crude-oil-png-petrol-straight-of-hormuz-8482560/ Copy

LPG, PNG prices July 24, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi Mumbai, Kolkata, other states | ImageL ANI

LPG, PNG Prices Today: The tension in West Asia is escalating every day due to the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran; however, the impact of it has not been reflected in India as the prices of fuel, LPG, CNG, and PNG remained the same on Friday, July 24. However, concerns over a possible price hike are rising due to the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global shipments. The number of commercial vessels crossing has fallen sharply due to worsening regional security and recent military actions by Washington and Tehran.