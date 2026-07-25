LPG, PNG prices July 25, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi Mumbai, Chennai, other states

LPG, PNG Prices Today: LPG, PNG, and CNG are selling across India at the same rates on Saturday, as Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have not changed prices despite intensifying tensions in West Asia due to the ongoing conflict between United States and Iran. However, concerns over possible price hikes are rising again due to the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global shipments. Commercial vessel crossings through the strait have declined sharply due to regional security risks and recent military action by the US and Iran.
|Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|Delhi
|942
|Bengaluru
|944.5
|Hyderabad
|994
|Mumbai
|941.5
|Chennai
|957.5
|Kolkata
|968
|Jaipur
|945.5
|Noida
|939.5
|Gurugram
|950.5
|Chandigarh
|951.5
|Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|Delhi
|2,930
|Bengaluru
|3,021
|Hyderabad
|3,191
|Mumbai
|2,885.50
|Chennai
|3,106
|Kolkata
|3,081.50
|Jaipur
|2,957.50
|Noida
|2.93
|Gurugram
|2,947.50
|Chandigarh
|2,954.50
|Cities
|Price (₹/SCM)
|Delhi
|49.59
|Bengaluru
|53
|Hyderabad
|51
|Mumbai
|51.5
|Chennai
|50
|Kolkata
|50
|Jaipur
|49.5
|Noida
|49.45
|Gurugram
|48.4
|Chandigarh
|54.7
On Thursday, the central government stated that 14.2 kg cylinders carried an implicit subsidy of over Rs 700 per cylinder in June this year despite a sharp rise in international LPG prices, helping keep retail prices affordable for consumers.
In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi said, “The retail selling price of domestic LPG is being maintained at Rs. 942 per 14.2 Kg cylinder, carrying an implicit subsidy (under-recovery) of more than Rs 700 per 14.2 Kg cylinder, in June 2026. Even for July 2026, the implicit subsidy on each 14.2 Kg domestic LPG cylinder is more than Rs 500 per cylinder.”
The government stated that global LPG prices increased following the West Asia conflict. The average Saudi Contract Price (Saudi CP) rose to USD 780 per metric tonne in April and May 2026 and USD 796 per metric tonne in June.
A PL Capital report estimates the LPG subsidy bill could cross Rs 1 lakh crore in FY2. This is estimated to leave a Rs 70,000 crore shortfall against the Rs 30,000 crore allocated in the Union Budget. The massive gap comes as OMCs continue to bear the brunt of rising fuel and LPG prices.
(with ANI inputs)
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