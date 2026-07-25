LPG, PNG prices July 25, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi Mumbai, Chennai, other states

LPG, PNG Prices City Wise: Domestic cooking gas prices increased by Rs 29 per cylinder. The OMCs increased the prices of 19 kg commercial cylinders on June 1 by Rs 42 to Rs 53.50 per cylinder.

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LPG, PNG prices July 25, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi Mumbai, Chennai, other states | Image: AANI

LPG, PNG Prices Today: LPG, PNG, and CNG are selling across India at the same rates on Saturday, as Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have not changed prices despite intensifying tensions in West Asia due to the ongoing conflict between United States and Iran. However, concerns over possible price hikes are rising again due to the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global shipments. Commercial vessel crossings through the strait have declined sharply due to regional security risks and recent military action by the US and Iran.

14.2 kg LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Bengaluru 944.5 Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.5 Chennai 957.5 Kolkata 968 Jaipur 945.5 Noida 939.5 Gurugram 950.5 Chandigarh 951.5

Commercial (19kg) LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 2,930 Bengaluru 3,021 Hyderabad 3,191 Mumbai 2,885.50 Chennai 3,106 Kolkata 3,081.50 Jaipur 2,957.50 Noida 2.93 Gurugram 2,947.50 Chandigarh 2,954.50

PNG Prices Across Major Cities

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 49.59 Bengaluru 53 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 51.5 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50 Jaipur 49.5 Noida 49.45 Gurugram 48.4 Chandigarh 54.7

Govt Says It Absorbed Over Rs 700 per LPG Cylinder To Keep Prices Lower

On Thursday, the central government stated that 14.2 kg cylinders carried an implicit subsidy of over Rs 700 per cylinder in June this year despite a sharp rise in international LPG prices, helping keep retail prices affordable for consumers.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi said, “The retail selling price of domestic LPG is being maintained at Rs. 942 per 14.2 Kg cylinder, carrying an implicit subsidy (under-recovery) of more than Rs 700 per 14.2 Kg cylinder, in June 2026. Even for July 2026, the implicit subsidy on each 14.2 Kg domestic LPG cylinder is more than Rs 500 per cylinder.”

LPG Prices Surged After West Asia Conflict

The government stated that global LPG prices increased following the West Asia conflict. The average Saudi Contract Price (Saudi CP) rose to USD 780 per metric tonne in April and May 2026 and USD 796 per metric tonne in June.

LPG Subsidy Bill May Top Rs 1 Lakh Crore In FY27

A PL Capital report estimates the LPG subsidy bill could cross Rs 1 lakh crore in FY2. This is estimated to leave a Rs 70,000 crore shortfall against the Rs 30,000 crore allocated in the Union Budget. The massive gap comes as OMCs continue to bear the brunt of rising fuel and LPG prices.

(with ANI inputs)