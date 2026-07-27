LPG, PNG prices July 27, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi Mumbai, Chennai, other states

LPG, PNG Prices: Oil prices witnessed a sharp decline on Monday morning as the United States and Iran halted airstrikes against each other over the weekend. The major development has raised hopes that the ongoing diplomatic talks could ease tensions in West Asia, restoring shipping via the crucial Strait of Hormuz. However, fears over the possibility of LPG, CNG, and PNG pricing hikes have remained in focus due to the uncertainty in West Asia. The prices of LPG, PNG, and CNG remained stable on Monday, July 27, despite the blockade of Hormuz.
|Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|Delhi
|942
|Bengaluru
|944.5
|Hyderabad
|994
|Mumbai
|941.5
|Chennai
|957.5
|Kolkata
|968
|Jaipur
|945.5
|Noida
|939.5
|Gurugram
|950.5
|Chandigarh
|951.5
|Cities
|Price (₹/cylinder)
|Delhi
|2,930
|Bengaluru
|3,021
|Hyderabad
|3,191
|Mumbai
|2,885.50
|Chennai
|3,106
|Kolkata
|3,081.50
|Jaipur
|2,957.50
|Noida
|2.93
|Gurugram
|2,947.50
|Chandigarh
|2,954.50
|Cities
|Price (₹/SCM)
|Delhi
|49.59
|Bengaluru
|53
|Hyderabad
|51
|Mumbai
|51.5
|Chennai
|50
|Kolkata
|50
|Jaipur
|49.5
|Noida
|49.45
|Gurugram
|48.4
|Chandigarh
|54.7
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.