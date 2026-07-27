LPG, PNG prices July 27, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi Mumbai, Chennai, other states

LPG, PNG Prices City Wise: Domestic cooking gas prices increased by Rs 29 per cylinder. The OMCs increased the prices of 19 kg commercial cylinders on June 1 by Rs 42 to Rs 53.50 per cylinder.

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LPG, PNG prices July 27, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi Mumbai, Chennai, other states | Images: ANI

LPG, PNG Prices: Oil prices witnessed a sharp decline on Monday morning as the United States and Iran halted airstrikes against each other over the weekend. The major development has raised hopes that the ongoing diplomatic talks could ease tensions in West Asia, restoring shipping via the crucial Strait of Hormuz. However, fears over the possibility of LPG, CNG, and PNG pricing hikes have remained in focus due to the uncertainty in West Asia. The prices of LPG, PNG, and CNG remained stable on Monday, July 27, despite the blockade of Hormuz.

14.2 kg LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Bengaluru 944.5 Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.5 Chennai 957.5 Kolkata 968 Jaipur 945.5 Noida 939.5 Gurugram 950.5 Chandigarh 951.5

Commercial (19kg) LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 2,930 Bengaluru 3,021 Hyderabad 3,191 Mumbai 2,885.50 Chennai 3,106 Kolkata 3,081.50 Jaipur 2,957.50 Noida 2.93 Gurugram 2,947.50 Chandigarh 2,954.50

PNG Prices Across Major Cities