LPG, PNG prices July 31, 2026: Will gas cylinder rates change from August 1? Check rates in Delhi Mumbai, other states

LPG, PNG Prices City Wise: Domestic cooking gas prices increased by Rs 29 per cylinder. The OMCs increased the prices of 19 kg commercial cylinders on June 1 by Rs 42 to Rs 53.50 per cylinder.

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LPG, PNG prices July 31, 2026: Will gas cylinder rates change from August 1? Check rates in Delhi Mumbai, other states | Image: ANI

LPG, PNG Prices: Fears over a possible hike in the prices of LPG, PNG and fuel have increased amid increasing tensions in West Asia due to the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran. Worries have intensified after the US military resumed airstrikes against Iran. This has raised fears of fresh supply disruptions, leading to a possible hike in fuel and LPG gas prices. After a price hike in May and June, gas cylinder prices witnessed a revision in the first week of July. Consequently, it appears that gas cylinder prices may see a possible price hike in August.

Will Cylinders Become Cheaper Or More Expensive?

It is worth noting that state-owned oil marketing companies such as IOCL, HPCL and Bharat Gas revise the prices of fuel and LPG gas on day 1 of every month. The latest revision was seen in July 1st. It is expected that the prices of LPG and PNG will be revised on August 1st. However, it’s currently unclear whether prices will rise or fall. With the ongoing tensions and continuous blockade on Strait of Hormuz, it is possible that the government will hike the prices of commercial cylinders.

14.2 kg LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Bengaluru 944.5 Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.5 Chennai 957.5 Kolkata 968 Jaipur 945.5 Noida 939.5 Gurugram 950.5 Chandigarh 951.5

Commercial (19kg) LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 2,930 Bengaluru 3,021 Hyderabad 3,191 Mumbai 2,885.50 Chennai 3,106 Kolkata 3,081.50 Jaipur 2,957.50 Noida 2.93 Gurugram 2,947.50 Chandigarh 2,954.50

PNG Prices Across Major Cities

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 49.59 Bengaluru 53 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 51.5 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50 Jaipur 49.5 Noida 49.45 Gurugram 48.4 Chandigarh 54.7

Prices Of LPG Hiked Several Times From March To June

The war between Iran and the US started from February. After which, for the first time, the price of domestic gas cylinders was increased by Rs 60 on March 7. After which the price of gas cylinder in Delhi increased to Rs 913. Then again on June 7, the price of the domestic gas cylinder saw an increase of Rs 29, after which its price became Rs 942. If seen, in the first six months of this year itself, the prices of domestic gas cylinders saw an increase of Rs 89.

The price of a domestic 14.2 kg cylinder was hiked for the first time in March by Rs 60, the first time since the beginning of the war (February 28). Following the revision, the price of LPG cylinders in Delhi is Rs 913.

On June 7, the price of domestic gas cylinders witnessed an increase of Rs 29. In the recent first six months the price of a domestic gas cylinder saw an increase of Rs 89.