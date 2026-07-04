LPG, PNG prices July 4, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, other cities

LPG, PNG Prices Today: The central government on July 1 gave a slight relief to hotels, restaurants and small businesses by reducing the price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 183.50. This was the first price cut after months of steep hikes triggered by geopolitical tensions and elevated global energy prices. However, there is no reduction in the prices of domestic cylinders and will continue to be sold at existing prices. The prices of LPG cylinder, CNG and Piped Natural Gas (PNG) have remained unchanged for July 4.
|Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|Delhi
|942
|Bengaluru
|944.5
|Hyderabad
|994
|Mumbai
|941.5
|Chennai
|957.5
|Kolkata
|968
|Jaipur
|945.5
|Noida
|939.5
|Gurugram
|950.5
|Chandigarh
|951.5
|Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|Delhi
|2,930
|Bengaluru
|3,021
|Hyderabad
|3,191
|Mumbai
|2,885.50
|Chennai
|3,106
|Kolkata
|3,081.50
|Jaipur
|2,957.50
|Noida
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|2.93
|Gurugram
|2,947.50
|Chandigarh
|2,954.50
|Cities
|Price (₹/SCM)
|Delhi
|49.59
|Bengaluru
|53
|Hyderabad
|51
|Mumbai
|51.5
|Chennai
|50
|Kolkata
|50
|Jaipur
|49.50
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|Noida
|49.45
|Gurugram
|48.4
|Chandigarh
|54.7
The central government has informed that that full and smooth supply of domestic LPG, PNG and CNG is being maintained in all parts of the country amid the affected imports due to west Asia conflict.
The government has also restored LPG supplies to hotels, restaurants and other businesses to pre-crisis levels following supply concerns eased.
According to the Petroleum and Gas Ministry, the restrictions on the supply of 19-kg LPG cylinders were withdrawn because of improved domestic production and expected imported LPG cargoes.
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