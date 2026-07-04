LPG, PNG prices July 4, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, other cities

LPG, PNG Prices City Wise: Domestic cooking gas prices increased by Rs 29 per cylinder. The OMCs increased the prices of 19 kg commercial cylinders on June 1 by Rs 42 to Rs 53.50 per cylinder.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/business/lpg-png-prices-july-4-2026-check-domestic-commercial-cylinder-rates-in-delhi-mumbai-chennai-other-cities-oil-bharat-petroleum-hindustan-peace-deal-crude-oil-hormuz-png-8465114/ Copy

LPG, PNG prices July 4, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, other cities | Image: ANI

LPG, PNG Prices Today: The central government on July 1 gave a slight relief to hotels, restaurants and small businesses by reducing the price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 183.50. This was the first price cut after months of steep hikes triggered by geopolitical tensions and elevated global energy prices. However, there is no reduction in the prices of domestic cylinders and will continue to be sold at existing prices. The prices of LPG cylinder, CNG and Piped Natural Gas (PNG) have remained unchanged for July 4.

14.2 kg LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Bengaluru 944.5 Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.5 Chennai 957.5 Kolkata 968 Jaipur 945.5 Noida 939.5 Gurugram 950.5 Chandigarh 951.5

Commercial LPG cylinder

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 2,930 Bengaluru 3,021 Hyderabad 3,191 Mumbai 2,885.50 Chennai 3,106 Kolkata 3,081.50 Jaipur 2,957.50 Noida

Advertisement 2.93 Gurugram 2,947.50 Chandigarh 2,954.50

PNG Prices Across Major Cities

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 49.59 Bengaluru 53 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 51.5 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50 Jaipur 49.50

Advertisement Noida 49.45 Gurugram 48.4 Chandigarh 54.7

The central government has informed that that full and smooth supply of domestic LPG, PNG and CNG is being maintained in all parts of the country amid the affected imports due to west Asia conflict.

The government has also restored LPG supplies to hotels, restaurants and other businesses to pre-crisis levels following supply concerns eased.

According to the Petroleum and Gas Ministry, the restrictions on the supply of 19-kg LPG cylinders were withdrawn because of improved domestic production and expected imported LPG cargoes.