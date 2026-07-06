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  • LPG, PNG prices July 6, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, other cities

LPG, PNG prices July 6, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, other cities

LPG, PNG Prices City Wise: Domestic cooking gas prices increased by Rs 29 per cylinder. The OMCs increased the prices of 19 kg commercial cylinders on June 1 by Rs 42 to Rs 53.50 per cylinder.

Written by: Joy Pillai Edited by: Joy Pillai
Updated: July 6, 2026, 11:40 AM IST
lpg gas price
LPG, PNG prices July 6, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, other cities | Image: ANI

LPG, PNG Prices Today: Prices of 19-kg commercial and 14.2-kg domestic cylinders remained unchanged on Monday, July 6. The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) reduced the prices of commercial cylinders on July 1, giving a big relief to restaurants, food outlets, and other businesses. It was the first time that OMCs had reduced the prices of 19-kg cylinders since the beginning of the war on February 28. The reduction ranged from Rs 173 to Rs 183.50 across cities.

Also Read: LPG cylinder price cut from today: 19 kg LPG gets first price reduction in 2026 – Check 14.2 kg cylinder rates

Read more: LPG, PNG prices July 4, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, other cities

Government Assures Uninterrupted LPG, PNG and CNG Supply

According to the central government, the supply of LPG, CNG and fuel is being maintained across India without any interruption despite the ongoing tensions in West Asia due to the US-Iran war. However, both countries are in the process of a peace agreement. The supply of 19 kg cylinders has been restored to pre-crisis levels following the recent positive developments.

The Petroleum Ministry stated that restrictions on 19 kg cylinder supplies have been withdrawn as the domestic production of natural gas improved and an increase in LPG cargoes.

14.2 kg LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities
Price (₹/cylinder)
Delhi 942
Bengaluru 944.5
Hyderabad 994
Mumbai 941.5
Chennai 957.5
Kolkata 968
Jaipur 945.5
Noida 939.5
Gurugram 950.5
Chandigarh 951.5

CNG Prices Across Major Cities

Cities
Price (₹/cylinder)
Delhi 2,930
Bengaluru 3,021
Hyderabad 3,191
Mumbai 2,885.50
Chennai 3,106
Kolkata 3,081.50
Jaipur 2,957.50
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Noida 2.93
Gurugram 2,947.50
Chandigarh 2,954.50

PNG Prices Across Major Cities

Cities Price (₹/SCM)
Delhi 49.59
Bengaluru 53
Hyderabad 51
Mumbai 51.5
Chennai 50
Kolkata 50
Jaipur
Advertisement		 49.5
Noida 49.45
Gurugram 48.4
Chandigarh 54.7

Oil Firms Lost Nearly Rs 75,000 Crore On Fuel Sales Between Apr-June

On Thursday, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that OMCs suffered a total loss of Rs 74,781 crore upto June 30 for selling petrol, diesel and LPG at reduced prices during April-June. The fuel and gas were sold at reduced prices despite a huge surge in global crude oil prices. Due to this, the input costs of the OMCs were raised.

The Minister stated that although global crude oil prices have eased in recent weeks, but the impact of the earlier surge is still haunting the OMCs.

Addressing a press conference on the West Asia crisis, the Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas said OMCs’ total under-recovery, which includes petrol, diesel, and LPG from the previous year (Q4FY26 & Q1FY27), stood at Rs 2.1 lakh crore.

He highlighted that amid the ongoing West Asia crisis the country’s fiscal framework successfully shielded consumers from the full impact of global crude oil volatility, with fuel continued to be sold domestically at prices below cost.

(With ANI inputs)

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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