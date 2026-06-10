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LPG, PNG prices June 10, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, other states

LPG, PNG Prices City Wise: Domestic cooking gas prices were increased by Rs 29 per cylinder on Sunday. The OMCs increased the prices of 19 kg commercial cylinders on June 1 by Rs 42 to Rs 53.50 per cylinder.

Written by: Joy Pillai Edited by: Joy Pillai
Published: June 10, 2026, 9:28 AM IST
lpg price
LPG, PNG prices June 10, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, other states | Image: ANI

LPG, PNG Prices Today: The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) increased the price of domestic cooking gas by Rs 29 per cylinder on June 8, the second revision in three months. The prices were hiked as OMCs are absorbing losses due to soaring global energy costs linked to the continuing conflict in West Asia. The prices of petrol, diesel, CNG and commercial gas cylinders were also hiked in recent days. As the US carried out a fresh attack on Iran over the downing of a helicopter, fears of a further price hike are possible in the coming days.

14.2 kg LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities
Price (₹/cylinder)
Delhi 942
Bengaluru 944.5
Hyderabad 994
Mumbai 941.5
Chennai 957.5
Kolkata 968

CNG Prices Across Major Cities

Cities
Price (₹/cylinder)
Delhi 3,113.50
Bengaluru 3,198
Hyderabad 3,367
Mumbai 3,067.50
Chennai 3,283
Kolkata 3,255.50

PNG Prices Across Major Cities

Cities Price (₹/SCM)
Delhi 47.90
Bengaluru 52
Hyderabad 51
Mumbai 50
Chennai 50
Kolkata 50

Domestic LPG Buyers Getting Rs 700-Rs 1000 Subsidy Per Cylinder

The Centre said LPG consumers still receive support despite the Rs 29 per cylinder price hike. It stated that the effective subsidy remains around Rs 700 per cylinder for regular consumers and about Rs 1,000 for Ujjwala beneficiaries.

Read more: LPG, PNG prices June 9, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, other states

The central government said that LPG consumers continue to get an indirect subsidy even after the price hike.

The subsidy amounts to about Rs 700 for non-Ujjwala users and Rs 1,000 for Ujjwala beneficiaries.

According to Additional Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Praveen Mal Khanooja, the cost of a 14.2 kg cylinder based on Saudi CP is over Rs 1,600, but consumers pay Rs 942.

“Whether I’m a Ujjwala customer or a non-Ujjwala customer, I’m getting a cylinder which should have cost Rs 1,600, at Rs 942, even if I’m a non-Ujjwala customer. Now in that case, that is also an indirect subsidy to the customer. Now, over and above that, Ujjwala customers get Rs 300 more. So overall, if you see, they are getting Rs 1,000. The non-Ujjwala are also getting Rs 700 a cylinder,” Khanooja said during the inter-ministerial press briefing.

Ujjwala Subsidy Remains Capped At Rs 300 Per Cylinder

The subsidy for Ujjwala users is limited to Rs 300 per cylinder but only for the first four cylinders purchased (per year).

According to Khanooja, the recent hike of Rs 29 is about Re 1 per day, or 20 paise per family member per day for a household using 12 cylinders per year. He described the price hike a very small increase compared to the Rs 700 loss borne by oil companies.

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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