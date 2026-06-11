LPG, PNG prices June 11, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru

LPG, PNG Prices City Wise: Domestic cooking gas prices were increased by Rs 29 per cylinder on Sunday. The OMCs increased the prices of 19 kg commercial cylinders on June 1 by Rs 42 to Rs 53.50 per cylinder.

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LPG, PNG prices June 11, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru | Image:: X

LPG, PNG Prices City Wise: India has waived excise duty on blended petrol. The exemption applies to E22, E25, E27 and E30 fuel blends, which contain different amounts of petrol and ethanol. However, recent hikes in petrol, diesel and commercial cylinders have impacted the budget of the common man. The recent price hike in domestic cylinders has plagued Indian households.

Domestic Cylinder Price Hiked

The oil marketing companies increased the prices of domestic cooking gas cylinders by Rs 29 per cylinder on June 7, marking the second rise in three months. After the revision, the price of a 14.2-kg LPG cylinder in Delhi increased to Rs 942 from Rs 913.

The price hike comes amid increasing global energy costs, due to which state-owned fuel retailers are under pressure.

14.2 kg LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Bengaluru 944.5 Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.5 Chennai 957.5 Kolkata 968

Commercial (19kg) LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 3,113.50 Bengaluru 3,198 Hyderabad 3,367 Mumbai 3,067.50 Chennai 3,283 Kolkata 3,255.50

PNG Prices Across Major Cities

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 47.9 Bengaluru 52 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50

Commercial Gas Cylinder Price Hike

On June 1, OMCs increased the prices of Commercial LPG cylinders. Following the revision, The price of a 19-kg commercial cylinder was raised by Rs 42 in Delhi. In Kolkata, the price increased by Rs 53.5. The state-owned companies also increased the price of a 5-kg Free Trade LPG cylinder by Rs 11, it costs Rs 821.5 in Delhi.