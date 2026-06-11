LPG, PNG prices June 11, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru

LPG, PNG Prices City Wise: India has waived excise duty on blended petrol. The exemption applies to E22, E25, E27 and E30 fuel blends, which contain different amounts of petrol and ethanol. However, recent hikes in petrol, diesel and commercial cylinders have impacted the budget of the common man. The recent price hike in domestic cylinders has plagued Indian households.
The oil marketing companies increased the prices of domestic cooking gas cylinders by Rs 29 per cylinder on June 7, marking the second rise in three months. After the revision, the price of a 14.2-kg LPG cylinder in Delhi increased to Rs 942 from Rs 913.
The price hike comes amid increasing global energy costs, due to which state-owned fuel retailers are under pressure.
|Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|Delhi
|942
|Bengaluru
|944.5
|Hyderabad
|994
|Mumbai
|941.5
|Chennai
|957.5
|Kolkata
|968
|Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|Delhi
|3,113.50
|Bengaluru
|3,198
|Hyderabad
|3,367
|Mumbai
|3,067.50
|Chennai
|3,283
|Kolkata
|3,255.50
|Cities
|Price (₹/SCM)
|Delhi
|47.9
|Bengaluru
|52
|Hyderabad
|51
|Mumbai
|50
|Chennai
|50
|Kolkata
|50
On June 1, OMCs increased the prices of Commercial LPG cylinders. Following the revision, The price of a 19-kg commercial cylinder was raised by Rs 42 in Delhi. In Kolkata, the price increased by Rs 53.5. The state-owned companies also increased the price of a 5-kg Free Trade LPG cylinder by Rs 11, it costs Rs 821.5 in Delhi.
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