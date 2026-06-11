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LPG, PNG prices June 11, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru

LPG, PNG Prices City Wise: Domestic cooking gas prices were increased by Rs 29 per cylinder on Sunday. The OMCs increased the prices of 19 kg commercial cylinders on June 1 by Rs 42 to Rs 53.50 per cylinder.

Written by: Joy Pillai Edited by: Joy Pillai
Published: June 11, 2026, 9:52 AM IST
lpg price
LPG, PNG prices June 11, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru | Image:: X

LPG, PNG Prices City Wise: India has waived excise duty on blended petrol. The exemption applies to E22, E25, E27 and E30 fuel blends, which contain different amounts of petrol and ethanol. However, recent hikes in petrol, diesel and commercial cylinders have impacted the budget of the common man. The recent price hike in domestic cylinders has plagued Indian households.

Domestic Cylinder Price Hiked

The oil marketing companies increased the prices of domestic cooking gas cylinders by Rs 29 per cylinder on June 7, marking the second rise in three months. After the revision, the price of a 14.2-kg LPG cylinder in Delhi increased to Rs 942 from Rs 913.
The price hike comes amid increasing global energy costs, due to which state-owned fuel retailers are under pressure.

Read more: LPG, PNG prices June 10, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, other states

14.2 kg LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities
Price (₹/cylinder)
Delhi 942
Bengaluru 944.5
Hyderabad 994
Mumbai 941.5
Chennai 957.5
Kolkata 968

Commercial (19kg) LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities
Price (₹/cylinder)
Delhi 3,113.50
Bengaluru 3,198
Hyderabad 3,367
Mumbai 3,067.50
Chennai 3,283
Kolkata 3,255.50

PNG Prices Across Major Cities

Cities Price (₹/SCM)
Delhi 47.9
Bengaluru 52
Hyderabad 51
Mumbai 50
Chennai 50
Kolkata 50

Commercial Gas Cylinder Price Hike

On June 1, OMCs increased the prices of Commercial LPG cylinders. Following the revision, The price of a 19-kg commercial cylinder was raised by Rs 42 in Delhi. In Kolkata, the price increased by Rs 53.5. The state-owned companies also increased the price of a 5-kg Free Trade LPG cylinder by Rs 11, it costs Rs 821.5 in Delhi.

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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