LPG, PNG prices June 19, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Mumbai Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi

LPG, CNG, PNG Prices Today: The CENTCOM on Thursday said that the United States has lifted its maritime blockade on all vessels entering and exiting Iranian ports and coastal areas, including the strategic Strait of Hormuz, after the US and Iran signed an MoU as the two sides begin a 60-day negotiation process toward a comprehensive deal. This could also affect the prices of petrol, diesel and LPG in India as the global energy markets are taking the agreement between the US and Iran in a positive way due to hopes of easing geopolitical tensions.
|Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|Delhi
|942
|Bengaluru
|944.5
|Hyderabad
|994
|Mumbai
|941.5
|Chennai
|957.5
|Kolkata
|968
|Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|Delhi
|3,113.50
|Bengaluru
|3,198
|Hyderabad
|3,367
|Mumbai
|3,067.50
|Chennai
|3,283
|Kolkata
|3,255.50
|Cities
|Price (₹/SCM)
|Delhi
|47.9
|Bengaluru
|52
|Hyderabad
|51
|Mumbai
|50
|Chennai
|50
|Kolkata
|50
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