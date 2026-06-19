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  • LPG, PNG prices June 19, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Mumbai Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi

LPG, PNG prices June 19, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Mumbai Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi

LPG, PNG Prices City Wise: Domestic cooking gas prices increased by Rs 29 per cylinder. The OMCs increased the prices of 19 kg commercial cylinders on June 1 by Rs 42 to Rs 53.50 per cylinder.

Written by: Joy Pillai Edited by: Joy Pillai
Published: June 19, 2026, 9:58 AM IST
lpg gas cylinder
LPG, PNG prices June 19, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Mumbai Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi | Image: ANI

LPG, CNG, PNG Prices Today: The CENTCOM on Thursday said that the United States has lifted its maritime blockade on all vessels entering and exiting Iranian ports and coastal areas, including the strategic Strait of Hormuz, after the US and Iran signed an MoU as the two sides begin a 60-day negotiation process toward a comprehensive deal. This could also affect the prices of petrol, diesel and LPG in India as the global energy markets are taking the agreement between the US and Iran in a positive way due to hopes of easing geopolitical tensions.

14.2 kg LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities
Price (₹/cylinder)
Delhi 942
Bengaluru 944.5
Hyderabad 994
Mumbai 941.5
Chennai 957.5
Kolkata 968

Commercial (19kg) LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities
Price (₹/cylinder)
Delhi 3,113.50
Bengaluru 3,198
Hyderabad 3,367
Mumbai 3,067.50
Chennai 3,283
Kolkata 3,255.50

PNG Prices Across Major Cities

Cities Price (₹/SCM)
Delhi 47.9
Bengaluru 52
Hyderabad 51
Mumbai 50
Chennai 50
Kolkata 50
Read more: LPG, PNG prices June 11, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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