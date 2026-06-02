LPG, PNG prices June 2, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, other cities

LPG, PNG Prices City Wise: The prices of commercial cylinders were increased by Rs 42 to Rs 53.50 per cylinder. The prices of 5 kg FTL cylinders were also hiked by Rs 11 per cylinder. Check the prices of domestic LPG cylinders.

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LPG, PNG prices June 2, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, other cities | Image: ANI

LPG, PNG Prices: The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) on Monday, June 1, increased the prices of 19 kg commercial cylinders by Rs 42 to Rs 53.50 per cylinder – the fifth increase in four months. The new rates came into effect from Monday. The price hike comes amid concerns over fuel supply security and efforts to boost LPG reserves after recent disruptions linked to the West Asia conflict. However, the prices of 14.2 kg domestic cylinders remain unchanged. Following the revision, 19 kg cylinder is selling at Rs 3,113.50. The hike was highest in Kolkata at Rs 53.50 followed by Chennai and Mumbai.

14.2 kg LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 913 Bengaluru 915.5 Hyderabad 965 Mumbai 912.5 Chennai 928.5 Kolkata 939

Commercial (19kg) LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 3,113.50 Bengaluru 3,198 Hyderabad 3,367 Mumbai 3,067.50 Chennai 3,283 Kolkata 3,255.50

PNG Prices Across Major Cities