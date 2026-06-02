LPG, PNG prices June 2, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, other cities

LPG, PNG Prices: The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) on Monday, June 1, increased the prices of 19 kg commercial cylinders by Rs 42 to Rs 53.50 per cylinder – the fifth increase in four months. The new rates came into effect from Monday. The price hike comes amid concerns over fuel supply security and efforts to boost LPG reserves after recent disruptions linked to the West Asia conflict. However, the prices of 14.2 kg domestic cylinders remain unchanged. Following the revision, 19 kg cylinder is selling at Rs 3,113.50. The hike was highest in Kolkata at Rs 53.50 followed by Chennai and Mumbai.
|Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|Delhi
|913
|Bengaluru
|915.5
|Hyderabad
|965
|Mumbai
|912.5
|Chennai
|928.5
|Kolkata
|939
|Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|Delhi
|3,113.50
|Bengaluru
|3,198
|Hyderabad
|3,367
|Mumbai
|3,067.50
|Chennai
|3,283
|Kolkata
|3,255.50
|Cities
|Price (₹/SCM)
|Delhi
|47.9
|Bengaluru
|52
|Hyderabad
|51
|Mumbai
|50
|Chennai
|50
|Kolkata
|50
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