  • Home
  • Business
  • LPG, PNG prices June 2, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, other cities

LPG, PNG prices June 2, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, other cities

LPG, PNG Prices City Wise: The prices of commercial cylinders were increased by Rs 42 to Rs 53.50 per cylinder. The prices of 5 kg FTL cylinders were also hiked by Rs 11 per cylinder. Check the prices of domestic LPG cylinders.

Written by: Joy Pillai Edited by: Joy Pillai
Updated: June 2, 2026, 8:56 AM IST
lpg price
LPG, PNG prices June 2, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, other cities | Image: ANI

LPG, PNG Prices: The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) on Monday, June 1, increased the prices of 19 kg commercial cylinders by Rs 42 to Rs 53.50 per cylinder – the fifth increase in four months. The new rates came into effect from Monday. The price hike comes amid concerns over fuel supply security and efforts to boost LPG reserves after recent disruptions linked to the West Asia conflict. However, the prices of 14.2 kg domestic cylinders remain unchanged. Following the revision, 19 kg cylinder is selling at Rs 3,113.50. The hike was highest in Kolkata at Rs 53.50 followed by Chennai and Mumbai.

14.2 kg LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities
Price (₹/cylinder)
Delhi 913
Bengaluru 915.5
Hyderabad 965
Mumbai 912.5
Chennai 928.5
Kolkata 939

Commercial (19kg) LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities
Price (₹/cylinder)
Delhi 3,113.50
Bengaluru 3,198
Hyderabad 3,367
Mumbai 3,067.50
Chennai 3,283
Kolkata 3,255.50

PNG Prices Across Major Cities

Cities Price (₹/SCM)
Delhi 47.9
Bengaluru 52
Hyderabad 51
Mumbai 50
Chennai 50
Kolkata 50
Read more: LPG, PNG prices today: Commercial cylinder prices hiked by Rs 42, check domestic cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, other cities

Related News

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.