LPG, PNG prices June 20, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Mumbai, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG Prices Today: The United States and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to end the war, with Washington lifting its maritime blockade on all vessels entering and exiting Iranian ports and coastal areas, including the strategic Strait of Hormuz, which had been under blockade for months. Both countries have started a 60-day negotiation process toward a comprehensive deal. The major development is expected to affect the prices of petrol, diesel and LPG in India in the coming days. The global energy market is also watching these developments very carefully as they will directly affect crude oil prices.
The CENTCOM on Thursday said that the United States has lifted its maritime blockade on all vessels entering and exiting Iranian ports, including the strategic Strait of Hormuz. The announcement followed the signing of MoU between the two countries. It is expected that the recent agreement between US and Iran will ease the export of crude oil and LPG gas. The global energy markets are taking the agreement in a positive way due to hopes of easing geopolitical tensions.
|Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|Delhi
|942
|Bengaluru
|944.5
|Hyderabad
|994
|Mumbai
|941.5
|Chennai
|957.5
|Kolkata
|968
|Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|Delhi
|3,113.50
|Bengaluru
|3,198
|Hyderabad
|3,367
|Mumbai
|3,067.50
|Chennai
|3,283
|Kolkata
|3,255.50
|Cities
|Price (₹/SCM)
|Delhi
|47.9
|Bengaluru
|52
|Hyderabad
|51
|Mumbai
|50
|Chennai
|50
|Kolkata
|50
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