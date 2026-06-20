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  • LPG, PNG prices June 20, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Mumbai, other cities

LPG, PNG prices June 20, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Mumbai, other cities

LPG, PNG Prices City Wise: Domestic cooking gas prices increased by Rs 29 per cylinder. The OMCs increased the prices of 19 kg commercial cylinders on June 1 by Rs 42 to Rs 53.50 per cylinder.

Written by: Joy Pillai Edited by: Joy Pillai
Published: June 20, 2026, 9:15 AM IST
lpg gas price
LPG, PNG prices June 20, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Mumbai, other cities | Image: ANI

LPG, CNG, PNG Prices Today: The United States and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to end the war, with Washington lifting its maritime blockade on all vessels entering and exiting Iranian ports and coastal areas, including the strategic Strait of Hormuz, which had been under blockade for months. Both countries have started a 60-day negotiation process toward a comprehensive deal. The major development is expected to affect the prices of petrol, diesel and LPG in India in the coming days. The global energy market is also watching these developments very carefully as they will directly affect crude oil prices.

US Lifts Naval Blockade Of Strait Of Hormuz, Iranian Ports

The CENTCOM on Thursday said that the United States has lifted its maritime blockade on all vessels entering and exiting Iranian ports, including the strategic Strait of Hormuz. The announcement followed the signing of MoU between the two countries. It is expected that the recent agreement between US and Iran will ease the export of crude oil and LPG gas. The global energy markets are taking the agreement in a positive way due to hopes of easing geopolitical tensions.

Read more: LPG, PNG prices June 19, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Mumbai Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi

14.2 kg LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities
Price (₹/cylinder)
Delhi 942
Bengaluru 944.5
Hyderabad 994
Mumbai 941.5
Chennai 957.5
Kolkata 968

Commercial (19kg) LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities
Price (₹/cylinder)
Delhi 3,113.50
Bengaluru 3,198
Hyderabad 3,367
Mumbai 3,067.50
Chennai 3,283
Kolkata 3,255.50

PNG Prices Across Major Cities

Cities Price (₹/SCM)
Delhi 47.9
Bengaluru 52
Hyderabad 51
Mumbai 50
Chennai 50
Kolkata 50

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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