LPG, PNG prices June 21, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, other cities

LPG, PNG Prices City Wise: Domestic cooking gas prices increased by Rs 29 per cylinder. The OMCs increased the prices of 19 kg commercial cylinders on June 1 by Rs 42 to Rs 53.50 per cylinder.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/business/lpg-png-prices-june-21-2026-check-domestic-commercial-cylinder-rates-in-delhi-mumbai-kolkata-hyderabad-cng-indian-oil-bharat-petroleum-hindustan-petrol-crude-oil-strait-of-hormuz-8452693/ Copy

LPG, PNG prices June 21, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, other cities | Image: ANI

LPG, PNG Prices Today: The prices of domestic and commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders remained unchanged on Sunday. The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have not changed the prices of LPG cylinders since the latest hike that came into effect on June 7, which marked the second increase in the 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder price due to the ongoing tensions in West Asia. However, prices of commercial LPG increased by over 79 per cent during the same period. The United States and Iran recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to end the war. Washington also announced that it has lifted the maritime blockade on all vessels entering and exiting Iranian ports and coastal areas, including the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Both countries have started a 60-day negotiation process to end the ongoing war. This could affect the prices of petrol, diesel and LPG in India.

14.2 kg LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Bengaluru 944.5 Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.5 Chennai 957.5 Kolkata 968

CNG Prices Across Major Cities

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 3,113.50 Bengaluru 3,198 Hyderabad 3,367 Mumbai 3,067.50 Chennai 3,283 Kolkata 3,255.50

PNG Prices Across Major Cities