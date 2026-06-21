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  • LPG, PNG prices June 21, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, other cities

LPG, PNG prices June 21, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, other cities

LPG, PNG Prices City Wise: Domestic cooking gas prices increased by Rs 29 per cylinder. The OMCs increased the prices of 19 kg commercial cylinders on June 1 by Rs 42 to Rs 53.50 per cylinder.

Written by: Joy Pillai Edited by: Joy Pillai
Published: June 21, 2026, 9:24 AM IST
lpg price
LPG, PNG prices June 21, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, other cities | Image: ANI

LPG, PNG Prices Today: The prices of domestic and commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders remained unchanged on Sunday. The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have not changed the prices of LPG cylinders since the latest hike that came into effect on June 7, which marked the second increase in the 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder price due to the ongoing tensions in West Asia. However, prices of commercial LPG increased by over 79 per cent during the same period. The United States and Iran recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to end the war. Washington also announced that it has lifted the maritime blockade on all vessels entering and exiting Iranian ports and coastal areas, including the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Both countries have started a 60-day negotiation process to end the ongoing war. This could affect the prices of petrol, diesel and LPG in India.

Read more: LPG, PNG prices June 20, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Mumbai, other cities

14.2 kg LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities
Price (₹/cylinder)
Delhi 942
Bengaluru 944.5
Hyderabad 994
Mumbai 941.5
Chennai 957.5
Kolkata 968

CNG Prices Across Major Cities

Cities
Price (₹/cylinder)
Delhi 3,113.50
Bengaluru 3,198
Hyderabad 3,367
Mumbai 3,067.50
Chennai 3,283
Kolkata 3,255.50

PNG Prices Across Major Cities

Cities Price (₹/SCM)
Delhi 47.9
Bengaluru 52
Hyderabad 51
Mumbai 50
Chennai 50
Kolkata 50

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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