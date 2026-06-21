LPG, PNG prices June 21, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, other cities

LPG, PNG Prices Today: The prices of domestic and commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders remained unchanged on Sunday. The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have not changed the prices of LPG cylinders since the latest hike that came into effect on June 7, which marked the second increase in the 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder price due to the ongoing tensions in West Asia. However, prices of commercial LPG increased by over 79 per cent during the same period. The United States and Iran recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to end the war. Washington also announced that it has lifted the maritime blockade on all vessels entering and exiting Iranian ports and coastal areas, including the strategic Strait of Hormuz.
Both countries have started a 60-day negotiation process to end the ongoing war. This could affect the prices of petrol, diesel and LPG in India.
|Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|Delhi
|942
|Bengaluru
|944.5
|Hyderabad
|994
|Mumbai
|941.5
|Chennai
|957.5
|Kolkata
|968
|Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|Delhi
|3,113.50
|Bengaluru
|3,198
|Hyderabad
|3,367
|Mumbai
|3,067.50
|Chennai
|3,283
|Kolkata
|3,255.50
|Cities
|Price (₹/SCM)
|Delhi
|47.9
|Bengaluru
|52
|Hyderabad
|51
|Mumbai
|50
|Chennai
|50
|Kolkata
|50
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