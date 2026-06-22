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  • LPG, PNG prices June 22, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, other cities

LPG, PNG prices June 22, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, other cities

LPG, PNG Prices City Wise: Domestic cooking gas prices increased by Rs 29 per cylinder. The OMCs increased the prices of 19 kg commercial cylinders on June 1 by Rs 42 to Rs 53.50 per cylinder.

Written by: Joy Pillai Edited by: Joy Pillai
Updated: June 22, 2026, 9:52 AM IST
lpg gas cylinder
LPG, PNG prices June 22, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, other cities | Image: ANI

LPG, PNG Prices Today: The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have not changed the prices of petrol, diesel, domestic and commercial cylinders on Monday amid rising crude oil prices in the global markets due to ongoing tensions in West Asia. The last revision was done for the 14.2 kg cylinders on June 7, which marked the second increase in the domestic cylinders. The OMCs increased the prices of commercial LPG cylinders by over 79 percent during the same period. However, global markets took a sigh of relief after the United States and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to end the war. The Trump administration informed that it had lifted the maritime blockade on all commercial ships entering and exiting Iranian ports, including the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

14.2 kg LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities
Price (₹/cylinder)
Delhi 942
Bengaluru 944.5
Hyderabad 994
Mumbai 941.5
Chennai 957.5
Kolkata 968

Commercial (19kg) LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities
Price (₹/cylinder)
Delhi 3,113.50
Bengaluru 3,198
Hyderabad 3,367
Mumbai 3,067.50
Chennai 3,283
Kolkata 3,255.50

PNG Prices Across Major Cities

Cities Price (₹/SCM)
Delhi 47.9
Bengaluru 52
Hyderabad 51
Mumbai 50
Chennai 50
Kolkata 50
Read more: LPG, PNG prices June 21, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, other cities

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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