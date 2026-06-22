LPG, PNG prices June 22, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, other cities

LPG, PNG Prices Today: The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have not changed the prices of petrol, diesel, domestic and commercial cylinders on Monday amid rising crude oil prices in the global markets due to ongoing tensions in West Asia. The last revision was done for the 14.2 kg cylinders on June 7, which marked the second increase in the domestic cylinders. The OMCs increased the prices of commercial LPG cylinders by over 79 percent during the same period. However, global markets took a sigh of relief after the United States and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to end the war. The Trump administration informed that it had lifted the maritime blockade on all commercial ships entering and exiting Iranian ports, including the strategic Strait of Hormuz.
|Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|Delhi
|942
|Bengaluru
|944.5
|Hyderabad
|994
|Mumbai
|941.5
|Chennai
|957.5
|Kolkata
|968
|Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|Delhi
|3,113.50
|Bengaluru
|3,198
|Hyderabad
|3,367
|Mumbai
|3,067.50
|Chennai
|3,283
|Kolkata
|3,255.50
|Cities
|Price (₹/SCM)
|Delhi
|47.9
|Bengaluru
|52
|Hyderabad
|51
|Mumbai
|50
|Chennai
|50
|Kolkata
|50
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