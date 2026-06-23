LPG, PNG prices June 23, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, other cities

LPG, PNG Prices City Wise: Domestic cooking gas prices increased by Rs 29 per cylinder. The OMCs increased the prices of 19 kg commercial cylinders on June 1 by Rs 42 to Rs 53.50 per cylinder.

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LPG, PNG prices June 23, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, other cities | Image: ANI

LPG, PNG Prices June 23: The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have not changed the prices of domestic and commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders on Tuesday, June 23. The last price revision for LPG cylinders was carried out on June 7, marking the second hike in 14.2 kg LPG cylinder prices since the beginning of the West Asia war on February 28. The prices of 19.2 kg cylinders increased by more than 79 percent during the same period through five revisions made at regular intervals. Global markets breathed a sigh of relief after the United States and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to end the war. However, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz is once again in question as tensions have escalated between the two countries.

14.2 kg LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 3,113.50 Bengaluru 3,198 Hyderabad 3,367 Mumbai 3,067.50 Chennai 3,283 Kolkata 3,255.50

Commercial (19kg) LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 3,113.50 Bengaluru 3,198 Hyderabad 3,367 Mumbai 3,067.50 Chennai 3,283 Kolkata 3,255.50

PNG Prices Across Major Cities