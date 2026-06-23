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  • LPG, PNG prices June 23, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, other cities

LPG, PNG prices June 23, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, other cities

LPG, PNG Prices City Wise: Domestic cooking gas prices increased by Rs 29 per cylinder. The OMCs increased the prices of 19 kg commercial cylinders on June 1 by Rs 42 to Rs 53.50 per cylinder.

Written by: Joy Pillai Edited by: Joy Pillai
Published: June 23, 2026, 10:05 AM IST
lpg gas cylinder
LPG, PNG prices June 23, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, other cities | Image: ANI

LPG, PNG Prices June 23: The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have not changed the prices of domestic and commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders on Tuesday, June 23. The last price revision for LPG cylinders was carried out on June 7, marking the second hike in 14.2 kg LPG cylinder prices since the beginning of the West Asia war on February 28. The prices of 19.2 kg cylinders increased by more than 79 percent during the same period through five revisions made at regular intervals. Global markets breathed a sigh of relief after the United States and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to end the war. However, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz is once again in question as tensions have escalated between the two countries.

14.2 kg LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities
Price (₹/cylinder)
Delhi 3,113.50
Bengaluru 3,198
Hyderabad 3,367
Mumbai 3,067.50
Chennai 3,283
Kolkata 3,255.50

Commercial (19kg) LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities
Price (₹/cylinder)
Delhi 3,113.50
Bengaluru 3,198
Hyderabad 3,367
Mumbai 3,067.50
Chennai 3,283
Kolkata 3,255.50

PNG Prices Across Major Cities

Cities Price (₹/SCM)
Delhi 47.9
Bengaluru 52
Hyderabad 51
Mumbai 50
Chennai 50
Kolkata 50
Read more: LPG, PNG prices June 22, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, other cities

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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