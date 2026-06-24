LPG, PNG prices June 24, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Mumbai Kolkata, Chennai, Delhi, other cities

LPG, PNG Prices Today: Amid the ongoing tensions in West Asia, the prices of domestic and commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders remain unchanged on Wednesday. The global oil prices eased further following the positive progress in the US-Iran peace talks. The Indian government has not made any changes in LPG prices since June 7. The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) increased the domestic gas cylinder prices by Rs 29 due to severe under-recoveries, marking the second increase in the last three months. The first revision of Rs 60 was done on March 7.
|Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|Delhi
|942
|Bengaluru
|944.5
|Hyderabad
|994
|Mumbai
|941.5
|Chennai
|957.5
|Kolkata
|968
|Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|Delhi
|3,113.50
|Bengaluru
|3,198
|Hyderabad
|3,367
|Mumbai
|3,067.50
|Chennai
|3,283
|Kolkata
|3,255.50
|Cities
|Price (₹/SCM)
|Delhi
|47.9
|Bengaluru
|52
|Hyderabad
|51
|Mumbai
|50
|Chennai
|50
|Kolkata
|50
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