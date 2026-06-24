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  • LPG, PNG prices June 24, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Mumbai Kolkata, Chennai, Delhi, other cities

LPG, PNG prices June 24, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Mumbai Kolkata, Chennai, Delhi, other cities

LPG, PNG Prices City Wise: Domestic cooking gas prices increased by Rs 29 per cylinder. The OMCs increased the prices of 19 kg commercial cylinders on June 1 by Rs 42 to Rs 53.50 per cylinder.

Written by: Joy Pillai Edited by: Joy Pillai
Published: June 24, 2026, 9:30 AM IST
lpg gas price
LPG, PNG prices June 24, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Mumbai Kolkata, Chennai, Delhi, other cities | Image: ANI

LPG, PNG Prices Today: Amid the ongoing tensions in West Asia, the prices of domestic and commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders remain unchanged on Wednesday. The global oil prices eased further following the positive progress in the US-Iran peace talks. The Indian government has not made any changes in LPG prices since June 7. The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) increased the domestic gas cylinder prices by Rs 29 due to severe under-recoveries, marking the second increase in the last three months. The first revision of Rs 60 was done on March 7.

14.2 kg LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities
Price (₹/cylinder)
Delhi 942
Bengaluru 944.5
Hyderabad 994
Mumbai 941.5
Chennai 957.5
Kolkata 968

Commercial (19kg) LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities
Price (₹/cylinder)
Delhi 3,113.50
Bengaluru 3,198
Hyderabad 3,367
Mumbai 3,067.50
Chennai 3,283
Kolkata 3,255.50

PNG Prices Across Major Cities

Cities Price (₹/SCM)
Delhi 47.9
Bengaluru 52
Hyderabad 51
Mumbai 50
Chennai 50
Kolkata 50
Read more: LPG, PNG prices June 23, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, other cities

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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