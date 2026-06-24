LPG, PNG prices June 24, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Mumbai Kolkata, Chennai, Delhi, other cities

LPG, PNG Prices City Wise: Domestic cooking gas prices increased by Rs 29 per cylinder. The OMCs increased the prices of 19 kg commercial cylinders on June 1 by Rs 42 to Rs 53.50 per cylinder.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/business/lpg-png-prices-june-24-2026-check-domestic-commercial-cylinder-rates-in-mumbai-kolkata-chennai-delhi-indian-oil-bharat-petroleum-hindustan-peace-deal-crude-oil-hormuz-8455552/ Copy

LPG, PNG prices June 24, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Mumbai Kolkata, Chennai, Delhi, other cities | Image: ANI

LPG, PNG Prices Today: Amid the ongoing tensions in West Asia, the prices of domestic and commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders remain unchanged on Wednesday. The global oil prices eased further following the positive progress in the US-Iran peace talks. The Indian government has not made any changes in LPG prices since June 7. The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) increased the domestic gas cylinder prices by Rs 29 due to severe under-recoveries, marking the second increase in the last three months. The first revision of Rs 60 was done on March 7.

14.2 kg LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Bengaluru 944.5 Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.5 Chennai 957.5 Kolkata 968

Commercial (19kg) LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 3,113.50 Bengaluru 3,198 Hyderabad 3,367 Mumbai 3,067.50 Chennai 3,283 Kolkata 3,255.50

PNG Prices Across Major Cities