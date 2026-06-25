LPG, PNG prices June 25, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, other cities

LPG, PNG Prices Today: The prices of fuel, LPG, CNG and PNG continue to remain stable across India, despite ongoing tensions between the United States and Iran. The prices of 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinders were last increased by Rs 29 on June 7. On the other hand, the prices of 19-kg cylinders, which were raised five times since the beginning of the war, have remained stable since June 1. The country’s energy supplies have been witnessing some relief for the past few days because of the partial movement of oil cargo through the Strait of Hormuz.
Also Read: LPG, PNG prices June 22, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, other cities
|Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|Delhi
|942
|Bengaluru
|944.5
|Hyderabad
|994
|Mumbai
|941.5
|Chennai
|957.5
|Kolkata
|968
|Jaipur
|945.5
|Noida
|939.5
|Gurugram
|950.5
|Chandigarh
|951.5
|Cities
|Price (₹/cylinder)
|Delhi
|3,113.50
|Bengaluru
|3,198.50
|Hyderabad
|3,367.50
|Mumbai
|3,067.50
|Chennai
|3,283.50
|Kolkata
|3,255.50
|Jaipur
|3,141.50
|Noida
|3,113.50
|Gurugram
|3,130.50
|Chandigarh
|3,136
|Cities
|Price (₹/SCM)
|Delhi
|49.59
|Bengaluru
|53
|Hyderabad
|51
|Mumbai
|51.5
|Chennai
|50
|Kolkata
|50
|Jaipur
|49.5
|Noida
|49.45
|Gurugram
|48.4
|Chandigarh
|54.7
The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) absorbed major fluctuations of the global oil market to shield domestic consumers. Due to weekslong global volatility in oil prices, the companies suffered severe under-recoveries. However, the recent easing of crude prices following the signing of MoU between US-Iran could potentially affect domestic petrol and diesel pricing.
According to Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas Sujata Sharma, “As you know, the price of crude went up to USD 120 per barrel. Now it is coming down. The government is seized of the matter and appropriate decisions regarding retail prices will continue to be taken in line with the evolving international situation,” ANI reported.
It is worth noting that India imports nearly 85-90 percent of its crude oil requirements from gulf countries. The dependency on Middle Eastern countries makes India one of the largest energy importers in the world. Most of India’s energy requirement, which is fulfilled by Gulf countries through the Strait of Hormuz, can be severely affected by any blockage on the waterway.
Hormuz is the principal export route for Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait, UAE and Qatar.
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