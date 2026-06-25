LPG, PNG prices June 25, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, other cities

LPG, PNG Prices City Wise: Domestic cooking gas prices increased by Rs 29 per cylinder. The OMCs increased the prices of 19 kg commercial cylinders on June 1 by Rs 42 to Rs 53.50 per cylinder.

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LPG, PNG prices June 25, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, other cities | Image: ANI

LPG, PNG Prices Today: The prices of fuel, LPG, CNG and PNG continue to remain stable across India, despite ongoing tensions between the United States and Iran. The prices of 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinders were last increased by Rs 29 on June 7. On the other hand, the prices of 19-kg cylinders, which were raised five times since the beginning of the war, have remained stable since June 1. The country’s energy supplies have been witnessing some relief for the past few days because of the partial movement of oil cargo through the Strait of Hormuz.

Also Read: LPG, PNG prices June 22, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, other cities

14.2 kg LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Bengaluru 944.5 Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.5 Chennai 957.5 Kolkata 968 Jaipur 945.5 Noida 939.5 Gurugram 950.5 Chandigarh 951.5

Commercial (19kg) LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 3,113.50 Bengaluru 3,198.50 Hyderabad 3,367.50 Mumbai 3,067.50 Chennai 3,283.50 Kolkata 3,255.50 Jaipur 3,141.50 Noida 3,113.50 Gurugram 3,130.50 Chandigarh 3,136

PNG Prices Across Major Cities

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 49.59 Bengaluru 53 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 51.5 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50 Jaipur 49.5 Noida 49.45 Gurugram 48.4 Chandigarh 54.7

OMCs Absorb Losses as Global Oil Prices Ease

The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) absorbed major fluctuations of the global oil market to shield domestic consumers. Due to weekslong global volatility in oil prices, the companies suffered severe under-recoveries. However, the recent easing of crude prices following the signing of MoU between US-Iran could potentially affect domestic petrol and diesel pricing.

Will Fuel Prices Be Cut as Crude Oil Prices Ease?

According to Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas Sujata Sharma, “As you know, the price of crude went up to USD 120 per barrel. Now it is coming down. The government is seized of the matter and appropriate decisions regarding retail prices will continue to be taken in line with the evolving international situation,” ANI reported.

India Relies Heavily on Gulf Oil and LPG Supplies

It is worth noting that India imports nearly 85-90 percent of its crude oil requirements from gulf countries. The dependency on Middle Eastern countries makes India one of the largest energy importers in the world. Most of India’s energy requirement, which is fulfilled by Gulf countries through the Strait of Hormuz, can be severely affected by any blockage on the waterway.

Hormuz is the principal export route for Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait, UAE and Qatar.