LPG, PNG prices June 26, 2026: Centre lifts all curbs on commercial LPG, check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, other cities

LPG, PNG Prices City Wise: Domestic cooking gas prices increased by Rs 29 per cylinder. The OMCs increased the prices of 19 kg commercial cylinders on June 1 by Rs 42 to Rs 53.50 per cylinder.

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LPG, PNG prices June 26, 2026: Centre lifts all curbs on commercial LPG, check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, other cities | Image: ANI

LPG, PNG Prices Today: In a major decision, the central government has withdrawn all restrictions on commercial LPG cylinders with immediate effect. The decision follows an improvement in the West Asia war crisis. The Petroleum and Natural Gas ministry reviewed the situation and took the decision to relax curbs on the sale of 19 kg LPG cylinders. The prices of LPG, CNG and PNG continue to remain stable across India on Friday as US and Iran are in the process of signing peace deal.

Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota stated that the petroleum and gas ministry instructed the withdrawal of orders of sectoral restrictions on commercial cylinders. He said that bulk LPG supplies are expected to be restored up to 50 percent.

Quoting the Centre’s decision, Kota said, “The Government of India has reviewed the temporary LPG supply restrictions imposed during the recent West Asia crisis and has decided to restore commercial LPG supplies to pre-crisis levels.”

He further urged consumers who have access to PNG to keep using it or adopt it as a long-term option.

14.2 kg LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Bengaluru 944.5 Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.5 Chennai 957.5 Kolkata 968 Jaipur 945.5 Noida 939.5 Gurugram 950.5 Chandigarh 951.5

Commercial (19kg) LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 3,113.50 Bengaluru 3,198.50 Hyderabad 3,367.50 Mumbai 3,067.50 Chennai 3,283.50 Kolkata 3,255.50 Jaipur 3,141.50 Noida 3,113.50 Gurugram 3,130.50 Chandigarh 3,136

PNG Prices Across Major Cities

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 49.59 Bengaluru 53 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 51.5 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50 Jaipur 49.5 Noida 49.45 Gurugram 48.4 Chandigarh 54.7

Sufficient Inventories For Two Months

India has sufficient inventories of crude oil, LPG and LNG, for around two months, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said on June 10.

Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, stated that petroleum products such as petrol and diesel remain stable in the country. She said Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) are ensuring uninterrupted supply of fuel and gas across the country.

“Supplies of crude, petrol, diesel, LPG and natural gas remain stable. Our refineries are operating at maximum capacity. Some retail outlets are still witnessing higher sales, but the public sector oil marketing companies are ensuring smooth supply,” Sharma said.

“I think this was the question we are facing for the last three months, and every time we are telling you we have sufficient inventories, and it has been the effort on the part of the government to ensure the smooth supplies of petrol, diesel, LPG, and natural gas to all the consumers with minimum possible inconvenience,” she said.