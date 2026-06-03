LPG, PNG prices June 3, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

LPG, PNG Prices City Wise: The prices of commercial cylinders were increased by Rs 42 to Rs 53.50 per cylinder. The prices of 5 kg FTL cylinders were also hiked by Rs 11 per cylinder. Check the prices of domestic LPG cylinders.

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LPG, PNG prices June 3, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities | Image: ANI

LPG, PNG Prices Today: The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) on June 1 increased the prices of commercial cylinders while keeping domestic cooking gas prices unchanged. Following the revision, the prices of 19 kg cylinders have gone up by Rs 42, while in Kolkata, the prices increased by Rs 53.50. The state-owned companies also hiked the prices of 5 kg free trade LPG cylinder. In Delhi, the FTL cylinder costs Rs 821.50.

However, the recent gas cylinder price hike has not affected household consumers, as the 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder price has remained at Rs 913 since early March. The OMCs increased domestic cylinder prices by Rs 60 in March. The recent price hike by the OMCs follows repeated CNG hikes amid ongoing concerns over fuel availability. The central government is taking necessary steps to strengthen fuel reserves to manage domestic supply.

Also Read: Rs 25 to be paid for home delivery of LPG cylinders: A must-know for THESE customers

14.2 kg LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 913 Bengaluru 915.5 Hyderabad 965 Mumbai 912.5 Chennai 928.5 Kolkata 939

Commercial (19kg) LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 3,113.50 Bengaluru 3,198 Hyderabad 3,367 Mumbai 3,067.50 Chennai 3,283 Kolkata 3,255.50

PNG Prices Across Major Cities

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 47.9 Bengaluru 52 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50

Inflation Man Cracked Whip Again: Congress Slammed PM Modi

On Monday, Congress reiterated its “inflation man” jibe against PM Modi after the price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders was hiked. In Delhi, the 19.2 kg cylinder was hiked by Rs 42 and by Rs 53.50 in Kolkata.

In an X post, the grand old party said the price of commercial cylinders has increased by Rs 1,572 in the last five months.

“Inflation Man Modi has cracked the whip again. Today, he hiked the commercial cylinder by Rs 53.50. In the last 5 months, Modi has increased commercial cylinder prices like this: June 1: Rs 53.50, May 1: Rs 993, April 1: Rs 218, March 7: Rs 115, March 1: Rs 31, February 1: Rs 50, January 1: Rs 111. Total: Rs 1,571.50,” Congress said.

Jet Fuel Under-Recovery At Rs 30/Litre, LPG Demand Managed

The central government on Monday informed that the domestic jet fuel prices are still linked to global market rates. The jet fuel is being sold in the country at a loss of nearly Rs 30 per litre.

Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said on Monday said that necessary actions are being taken to manage LPG demand, which includes regulating booking schedules and limiting commercial supplies.

“Domestic jet fuel has an under-recovery of around 30 rupees, but this under-recovery is variable based on international prices. So this price is determined based on the international prices and it also goes up and down accordingly,” Sharma said.