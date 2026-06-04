LPG, PNG prices June 4, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, other cities

LPG, PNG Prices City Wise: The prices of commercial cylinders were increased by Rs 42 to Rs 53.50 per cylinder. The prices of 5 kg FTL cylinders were also hiked by Rs 11 per cylinder. Check the prices of domestic LPG cylinders.

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LPG, PNG prices June 4, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, other cities | Image: ANI

LPG, PNG Prices Today: Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have recently increased prices for commercial cylinders, marking the fifth time in recent months. Prices of petrol, diesel, and CNG have also been hiked in recent weeks due to the continuous surge in the global crude oil market against the backdrop of the ongoing conflict in West Asia. However, the prices of domestic gas have remained unchanged.

Commercial LPG Cylinder Price Hiked

Commercial LPG prices increased for the fifth time on June 1. In Delhi, the price of a 19 kg cylinder increased by Rs 42, in Kolkata the commercial cylinder is selling at Rs 53.5. The price of a 5 kg Free Trade LPG cylinder in Delhi has risen by 11 and now stands at Rs 821.5.

Also Read: Will LPG and LNG prices go down? Modi government turns the tide as crude oil trends signal major relief for consumers

14.2 kg LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 913 Bengaluru 915.5 Hyderabad 965 Mumbai 912.5 Chennai 928.5 Kolkata 939

Commercial (19kg) LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 3,113.50 Bengaluru 3,198 Hyderabad 3,367 Mumbai 3,067.50 Chennai 3,283 Kolkata 3,255.50

PNG Prices Across Major Cities

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 47.9 Bengaluru 52 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50

The fuel price hike came after global energy prices surged following the US-Israel attack on Iran on February 28. Tehran retaliated and closed the crucial Strait of Hormuz, increasing fuel costs in several countries, including India. Before the crisis, India imported over 40 percent of its crude oil and nearly 90 percent of its LPG from the Middle East through the Strait of Hormuz.

Commercial LPG Prices Rise, Household Cylinder Rates Remain Unchanged

It is to be noted that the price revisions are a monthly process carried out by OMCs due to local taxes such as VAT. While 19 kg LPG cylinders reached record highs, rates of domestic cylinders have remained steady despite a sharp rise in import costs.

Government Making All Efforts To Ensure Availability Of Petrol, Diesel And LPG

Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said that the central government is taking all the necessary steps to strengthen fuel security through strategic reserves and ensure uninterrupted supply.

“Regarding strategic reserves, we are working on the strategic reserves also. And we have asked the oil marketing companies to work out that the LPG reserve should be a minimum of 30 days with them and they are working on it. And similarly, for crude also, we are working,” Sharma said.